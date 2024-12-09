Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Dosing of First Patient in its First-In-Human Study of CRB-601 to Treat Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), an oncology and obesity company with a diversified portfolio, today announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 1 portion of the clinical study of CRB-601 for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors ( NCT06603844 ). CRB-601 is a monoclonal antibody targeting latent TGFß activation-by blocking the integrin aVß8. Pre-clinical data has demonstrated that CRB-601 overcomes tumor immune exclusion and enhances the activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors in vivo.

"CRB-601 offers an intriguing upstream approach to modulating TGFß signaling and this dose escalation study could yield valuable insights along with the potential to see the immune system being mobilized and the prospect of tumors responding." said Dr. Dominic Smethurst, MA, MRCP, Chief Medical Officer of Corbus."

"Dosing CRB-601 in a clinical trial marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to understanding its potential in the clinic and paving the way for advancements in an exciting corner of immunotherapy," said Dr. Jeffrey M. Clarke, MD., Associate Professor of Medicine, Associate Director of Thoracic Oncology Clinical Research Program, Duke Cancer Institute, Raleigh, NC. and a principal investigator in the CRB-601 study.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is an oncology and obesity company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com . Connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

