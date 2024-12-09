Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Announces Collaboration with NextEnergy in the Netherlands

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today a collaboration with NextEnergy , one of the most innovative energy providers in the Netherlands. This strategic relationship will enable NextEnergy customers with Enphase solar and battery systems to participate in the grid imbalance energy marketplace in the Netherlands, which can help maximize their return on investment (ROI) and reduce the system payback period.

Enphase recently launched its IQ® Battery 5P and IQ® Energy Management software in the Netherlands, which enables homeowners to manage dynamic energy tariffs and can help maximize energy savings. The collaboration now enables owners of Enphase IQ Batteries to participate in NextEnergy's dynamic tariff program, as well as join its virtual power plant (VPP) to help manage grid imbalances and unlock further compensation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Enphase to make the grid more resilient, reliable, and affordable for everyone," says Gijs Wubbe, founder and CEO at NextEnergy. "We are determined to give our customers a five-star customer experience in everything we do. Enphase offers world-class products and services, and by working together, we can give jointly offer the best possible end-to-end experience."

Enphase solar and battery systems, in collaboration with NextEnergy's advanced energy programs, can use AI optimization to automatically direct electricity toward the home or export it to the grid with the goal of helping homeowners maximize financial returns. According to Enphase research, homeowners across the Netherlands with Enphase's solar plus battery systems that are participating in dynamic energy contracts and the grid imbalance marketplace through VPPs with various utilities could more than triple their lifetime earnings over 25 years compared to solar-only systems.

NextEnergy offers dynamic residential energy contracts at significantly lower prices than traditional suppliers. Dedicated to making the energy transition accessible for everyone, NextEnergy enhances efficiency and maximizes homeowner savings through features like automatic charging during off-peak hours. It also prioritizes transparent pricing with no hidden fees, ensuring a clear and sustainable energy solution.

"Our innovative solar and battery systems paired with NextEnergy's revolutionary approach to providing energy offer a win for homeowners, the grid, and all ratepayers across the Netherlands," said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "Together, we can help accelerate the clean energy transition. We look forward to growing our relationship with NextEnergy and helping more homeowners maximize their Enphase solar and battery investments."

For more information about Enphase Energy in the Netherlands, visit this website . For more information about NextEnergy, please visit their website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About NextEnergy

With over 80.000 contracts, NextEnergy is one of the leading dynamic energy companies in the Netherlands.

The organization combines a strong focus on innovation with a dedication to customer service, which is reflected in high customer ratings. NextEnergy's mission is to make the energy transition affordable and beneficial for every Dutch household.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; expectations regarding the payback period for solar homeowners throughout the Netherlands; expectations regarding lifetime savings to customers; and statements regarding the timing and availability Enphase Energy's products in the Netherlands. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.