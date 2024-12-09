National Retail Solutions: NRSInsights' November 2024 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

November same-store sales increased 6.6% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights , a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative same-store sales results for November 2024.

As of November 30, 2024, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 33,600 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 29,200 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers nationwide, predominantly serving urban consumers.

November Retail Same-Store Sales Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data throughout this release refer to November 2024 and are compared to November 2023 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a "per calendar day" basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month.)

SALES Same-store sales increased 6.6% year-over-year. In the previous month (October 2024), same-store sales had increased 3.7% year-over-year. Same-store sales increased 1.5% compared to the previous month (October 2024). Same-store sales in October 2024 had decreased (0.5)% compared to the previous month (September 2024). For the three months ended November 30, 2024, same-store sales increased 3.5% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD The number of units sold increased 4.5% year-over-year. In the previous month (October 2024), the number of units sold had increased 2.8% year-over-year. Units sold decreased (0.4)% compared to the previous month (October 2024). Units sold in October 2024 had decreased (0.5)% compared to the previous month (September 2024).

TRANSACTIONS PER STORE The average number of transactions per store increased 3.2% year-over-year. In the previous month (October 2024), transactions had increased 1.6% year-over-year. Transactions decreased (2.5)% compared to the previous month (October 2024). Transactions in October 2024 had decreased (0.7)% compared to the previous month (September 2024).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 3.9% year-over-year, an increase from the 1.9% year-over-year increase recorded in October 2024.



Retail Trade Comparative Data

The table below provides historical comparative data with the U.S. Commerce Department's Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service:

Over the past twelve months, the NRS network's three-month moving average same-store sales have outpaced the US Commerce Department's Advance Monthly Retail Trade data , excluding food services, by 1.3% percentage points, on average.

The NRSInsights data in the chart above have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, days per month, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department's retail data.

Commentary from Suzy Silliman (SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS)

"November was a strong month for most product super categories sold within the NRS Network.

"As in October, beverages were a standout. Both the alcoholic (BEVAL) and the packaged non-alcoholic segments experienced growth across most categories. Within BEVAL, the only categories not showing year-over-year growth in November were Cognac, Brandy, and Sparkling Wine. Within the packaged non-alcoholic beverage segment, all categories grew except Sports Drinks, Fruit Juice, Ready-to-Drink Coffee, and Packaged Smoothies. Notably, Energy Drinks enjoyed a second consecutive month of year-over-year dollar sales growth after months of decline.

"Outside of beverage categories, Chocolate, which has been on a troubling decline, did show YOY growth for both dollars and quantity while Confections were down again from the year ago level. As winter storms swept across many regions, Ice Melt products flew off the shelves at NRS retail stores."

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS' network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of November 2024 with November 2023 are derived from approximately 187 million transactions processed through the approximately 20,100 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of November 2024 with October 2024 are derived from approximately 249 million transactions processed through approximately 28,100 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended November 30, 2024 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 559 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that were in the NRS network in both quarters.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and in 201 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States. During November 2024, NRS' POS terminals processed $1.8 billion in sales (+23% year-over-year) across 124 million transactions (+19% year-over-year). During the twelve months ended November 30, 2024, NRS store terminals processed $20.6 billion in sales through approximately 1.5 billion transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates the largest point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal's digital display network to reach these retailers' predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

