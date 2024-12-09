Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWHS | ISIN: US92823T2078 | Ticker-Symbol: VN20
Berlin
25.10.23
21:48 Uhr
0,228 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRNETX HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRNETX HOLDING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.12.2024 12:25 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VirnetX Holding Corporation: VirnetX Announces New Chief Technical Officer

Finanznachrichten News

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) today announced that it has hired Dr. John Anthony Jamison as new VirnetX Chief Technical Officer (CTO). From May 1997 to January 2018, Dr. Jamison served as a Naval Intelligence Officer for numerous strategic, operational and tactical commands and technical assignments throughout his service. After that, he served as the Technical Director at BAE Systems, Inc.'s FAST Labs Defense Electronics R&D Unit, where he led advanced programs involving tactical space satellite efforts for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Following BAE Systems, Dr. Jamison was the CTO at an AI/ML start-up, OmniTeq, where he worked to develop commercial services in the fields of bioinformatics, energy and power optimization, and climate related analytics. Dr. Jamison received his Doctorate of Strategic Intelligence from American Military University along with M.A. in National Security as well as a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

"We are estatic to have Dr. Jamison join us as CTO," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX President and CEO. "He brings a wealth of technology experience in the intelligence community and will be instrumental as we convert on our defense sector objectives."

Previous VirnetX CTO, Dr. Victor Larson, will take on a new role as a Strategic Advisor at VirnetX.

About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with an industry-leading, patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's team includes experts on technologies related to hiding, securing, and transporting critical communications data, using advanced cryptography, PKI, block chain, and more, between sub-system components and mission tools, capabilities, and applications for secure end-to-end communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One, VirnetX War Room, and VirnetX Matrix, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com.

Investor Relations
VirnetX Holding Corporation
415.505.0456
[email protected]

SOURCE VirnetX Holding Corporation

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.