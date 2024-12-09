Woolf Introduces Performance Based Admissions - A Milestone in Expanding Global Access to Higher Education

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolf, a global collegiate higher education institution, has announced the launch of its Performance Based Admissions (PBA) system, built on Woolf's innovative StudyTrack technology.

This marks a significant advance in Woolf's mission to increase global access to world-class higher education. The PBA system offers all prospective students the opportunity to earn a degree, regardless of their educational background. PBA students are enrolled in their courses with a full student status and a transcript, but PBA students only matriculate into the degree if they reach key milestones.

The PBA process is designed for students who do not meet the standard eligibility requirements for enrolling in a degree, but who are nevertheless prepared to take on the challenge. PBA students must complete 25% of their degree with an average grade of 90% to secure full matriculation and credits.

"We have always believed that education should be as inclusive as possible without lowering academic standards," said founder Dr. Joshua Broggi. "With PBA, we are opening the door for students across the globe who might otherwise be excluded from higher education and the lifelong benefits that it provides."

With member colleges across 5 continents, Woolf understands the impact that this form of admission can have on students globally. This alternative route to admission will allow for greater flexibility in recognizing and rewarding demonstrated academic ability while maintaining Woolf's high standards. Woolf's StudyTrack system guides students while creating a record of their demonstrated academic performance. Woolf's commitment to academic excellence ensures that PBA students receive the same high-quality education, resources, and recognition as those admitted through other pathways.

Applicants on the PBA pathway will receive official status at Woolf as non-matriculated students while official degree enrollment will be granted to students on meeting the performance criteria. "PBA ensures that motivated learners have the chance to earn a globally recognized degree. We are pleased that our accreditor is aligned with this approach and has approved of this new and impactful policy." Adds Dr. Broggi on being asked about the future impact of this form of admission. Woolf has notified its applicants that as PBA students they will get access to special ID cards, transcripts, and a personalised dashboard tracking their progress.

AlmaBetter, one of Woolf's member colleges, is the first to start welcoming PBA students. According to CEO Shivam Dutta, the college is keen on being part of this initiative by Woolf and is looking forward to welcoming the first batch of students through this pathway.

Woolf remains at the forefront of innovation in higher education, providing flexible, performance based solutions that grant access to opportunity to a diverse range of learners. PBA is yet another milestone showing the institution's ability to embrace and adapt to rapid changes in the world of education. With the successful launch of PBA, Woolf continues to progress on its mission of expanding access to globally recognized higher education.

