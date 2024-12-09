ROCKLAND, Mass. & LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) ("Independent"), parent of Rockland Trust Company ("Rockland Trust"), and Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBTC) ("Enterprise"), parent of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company ("Enterprise Bank"), have signed a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Enterprise will merge into Independent and Enterprise Bank will merge into Rockland Trust in a cash and stock transaction for total consideration valued at approximately $562 million in aggregate, or $45.06 per share based on the Independent closing price of $71.77 on December 6, 2024.

The merger agreement provides that Enterprise shareholders will receive 0.60 shares of Independent common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Enterprise common stock they hold. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for federal income tax purposes and to provide a tax-free exchange for Enterprise shareholders for the Independent common stock portion of the merger consideration they will receive.

Independent anticipates issuing approximately 7.5 million shares of its common stock and paying an aggregate amount of $27.1 million in cash in the merger. The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2025 subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval of Enterprise shareholders. No vote of Independent shareholders is required.

"Enterprise Bank is the perfect merger partner for Rockland Trust, consistent with all aspects of our outstanding long-term merger track record. Rockland Trust and Enterprise Bank share a deep commitment to strengthening our local communities by putting people and relationships first. Both institutions believe that banking is about making a meaningful, positive difference in the lives of local families and businesses," said Jeffrey Tengel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. "We look forward to extending Rockland Trust's footprint in northern Massachusetts, as well as entering the New Hampshire market. Together, our combined institution will bring expanded convenience and additional products and services to the communities we are proud to serve."

"From the very start, Enterprise Bank has been dedicated to helping our communities succeed. That vision has inspired our long-standing commitment to our customers' success, product innovation and community service," said Steven Larochelle, the Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. "We are excited to join an organization that lives these same values. Our customers will benefit from the additional products, services and technology Rockland Trust offers while continuing to experience the personal relationships they deserve."

Enterprise Bank was founded in 1989 in Lowell, MA and conducts its business from 27 full-service branches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Rockland Trust does not plan to close any Enterprise Bank branches and intends to maintain a significant presence in Lowell. As of September 30, 2024, Enterprise Bank had $4.7 billion in total assets, $3.8 billion in net loans, $4.2 billion in deposits and $1.5 billion in wealth assets under management and administration.

"Following this merger, Rockland Trust will have approximately $25 billion in assets and $8.7 billion in wealth assets under administration. In addition to expanding our branch footprint north and into New Hampshire, this acquisition will further enhance our core deposit franchise and provide opportunities for us to introduce our full suite of banking solutions, wealth management services, and comprehensive financial advice to new businesses and households," said Tengel.

The merger is expected to be approximately 16% accretive to Independent's earnings per share in 2026, the first full year of combined operations, assuming full phase-in of cost savings. Independent anticipates the transaction will meet its three year or less tangible book value earn back hurdle rate. Combined merger-related charges are expected to be approximately $61.2 million before tax, in the aggregate. As part of the transaction, Independent plans to raise approximately $250 million in subordinated debt prior to the transaction closing. Post close, Board Chair and Enterprise Bank founding member, George Duncan, will become an advisor to the Independent Board and Larochelle will serve as a consultant for Rockland Trust for one year. Additionally, Independent will appoint two Enterprise directors to its board following the merger.

The boards of directors of each company have unanimously approved the transaction. Enterprise's directors and executive officers who currently own, in the aggregate, about 20.4% of Enterprise's outstanding shares have signed voting agreements pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the merger.

Independent was advised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, and used Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as its legal counsel. Enterprise was advised by Piper Sandler and used Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as its legal counsel.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, December 9, 2024 Jeffrey Tengel, Chief Executive Officer and Mark Ruggiero, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Consumer Lending, will host a conference call to discuss the Enterprise Bank transaction. Internet access to the call is available on the Company's website at www.RocklandTrust.com or via telephonic access by dial-in at 1-888-336-7153 reference: INDB. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 6499206 and will be available through December 16, 2024. Additionally, a webcast replay will be available until December 9, 2025.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester County as well as commercial banking and investment management offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses. The Bank also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender.

ABOUT ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBTC) is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 140 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

