Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Steven T. Boyd, EVP, will take the podium at the Informa Connect PBM Contracting Summit, December 10-11 in Chicago, offering insights into "Navigating PBM Regulatory Changes: Legislative Insights for 2025 and Beyond." In his role at Liviniti, Steve has worked at the center of PBM transparency for more than a dozen years, advocating for the pass-through pricing model that is the foundation of the Liviniti approach.

With bills focused on PBM reform in various stages at the state level, as well as federal efforts, Steve has a wealth of information to share in his informative presentation. His session is scheduled for December 10, 9:45 am CT.

"The summit attracts leaders from PBMs, health plans, retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and beyond," says Steve. "Legislative updates and proposed federal bills impacting PBM operations are top of mind. My presentation explores spread pricing, rebate transparency, Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), and other critical aspects driving PBM regulation and reform efforts."

A thought leader who has long advocated for positive change in the pharmacy industry, Steve is recognized for his unrelenting efforts to make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible, championing innovative programs that focus on better care and cost savings. In addition to consulting with state and federal legislators to promote PBM reform initiatives, he serves as a founding member of the bipartisan Transparency-Rx coalition.

The PBM Contracting Summit gathers industry leaders to focus on innovative and practical contracting strategies, PBM innovation and design, patient care management, rising costs, and current legislative issues impacting contract negotiations. It features speakers in influential roles, from leading companies across the pharmacy industry.

Known as a PBM innovator, Liviniti leverages deep clinical expertise, impactful tools and advanced technology within a completely transparent pricing model. The company's pioneering ideas continue to revolutionize traditional practices in the pharmacy industry.





Steven T. Boyd, EVP Liviniti



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10118/232796_99827ea664a16851_001full.jpg

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service, and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232796

SOURCE: Liviniti