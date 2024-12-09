iProov, the world's leading provider of science-based solutions for biometric identity verification, today announced the integration of its biometric authentication platform into Microsoft Entra ID offering enhanced security for 345+ million users worldwide. Organizations can now use iProov's biometric technology as a primary or secondary authentication factor, to verify workers' identities when accessing workstations via Windows login, on shared terminals, for physical access to buildings, as well as in a browser environment outside the office.

Securing workforce access is an increasingly urgent challenge as criminals and hostile states adopt newly sophisticated and successful impersonation tactics. These include targeted phishing and the use of synthetic identities, whereby criminals combine real and fabricated information to create entirely new personas with alarming realism. Fraud at onboarding poses a proven threat to employers as it enables malicious actors to gain access to sensitive systems and data under the guise of being legitimate employees. In addition to onboarding, weaknesses in two-factor authentication, and especially the lack of secure processes for account recovery, expose many organizations to losses from workforce identity fraud. According to the 2023 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 81% of data breaches involved compromised credentials, highlighting organizations' vulnerability to attacks exploiting stolen or fabricated identities.

These evolving threats emphasize the urgent need for organizations to move beyond vulnerable verification technologies like passwords and one-time passcodes to embrace robust identity authentication solutions that leverage advanced technologies like facial biometrics with liveness detection. This ensures only authorized and legitimate individuals gain access and effectively mitigates the risk of identity fraud.

"Enterprises reliant on Microsoft Entra ID can now use this integration to secure themselves against some new and very disturbing risks, with our proven solution," said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO, iProov. "By combining iProov's advanced biometric and liveness technology with Microsoft Entra ID's comprehensive identity management, we're empowering organizations to defend against workforce identity fraud, including synthetic identities and deepfakes, while ensuring a seamless, user-friendly and device-independent experience for their workforce."

"Securing workforce access in today's environment is more critical than ever. By integrating iProov's technology into the Microsoft Entra ecosystem organizations can add highly secure and user-friendly facial biometrics to ensure that only authorized individuals gain access to shared workstations, facilities, and sensitive systems." Will Hogg, Strategic Technology Strategist, Microsoft UK.

The integration means organizations can continue to use all of Microsoft Entra ID's robust identity and access management capabilities and benefits with the added advantage of iProov's biometric authentication as an additional factor without complex integration allowing them to:

Streamline Onboarding: Automate employee onboarding with secure and efficient identity verification, eliminating manual processes, and reducing administrative overhead whilst effectively blocking impostors.

Strengthen Security: Enhance security posture with multi-factor authentication that combines iProov's liveness-assured biometric technology with Microsoft Entra ID's conditional access policies.

Improve User Experience: Provide a low-friction authentication experience for employees with single sign-on (SSO) and passwordless login options, on any device including shared devices or users' private devices.

Increase Productivity: Empower employees to access the resources they need quickly and securely, boosting productivity and reducing IT support requests.

Why Biometrics with Liveness Detection Are Critical for Workforce Access

Traditional methods of workforce authentication, such as passwords and access cards, are vulnerable to theft, sharing, social engineering, and fraud. Biometric authentication, secured with strong liveness protection, offers distinct advantages in security and user experience, eliminating the need for users to remember complex passwords or carry physical access cards. The uniqueness of biometric traits, such as facial features, means they cannot be shared or stolen, unlike widely-used authentication methods like passwords or cards. Crucially, iProov's science-based technology strongly ensures liveness, confirming that the person is not only the right person but also the real person and they are authenticating in real-time, providing proven protection against AI-generated deepfakes or spoofing attempts with photos or masks.

Securing High-Security Locations with Inherence Factors

In environments where employees cannot bring their own devices or where devices are shared, securing physical and system access in high-security locations becomes even more critical. iProov's biometric authentication, integrated with Microsoft Entra ID, provides a robust solution:

Strong Identity Verification: iProov's biometric technology confirms that the individual attempting access is a legitimate employee, relying solely on their inherent biometric traits. This prevents unauthorized access even when devices cannot be used for authentication.

Convenient and Secure Authentication: Employees can authenticate quickly and easily using only their face, eliminating the need for passwords, PINs, or access cards that can be lost, stolen, or shared.

Enhanced Security with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Combine iProov's biometric technology with Entra ID's MFA for layered security, ensuring only authorized individuals access sensitive areas.

Use Cases Across Industries

This integration offers significant benefits for a wide range of industries, including:

Manufacturing: Secure access to factory floors and production lines, ensuring only authorized personnel can operate machinery and access sensitive areas.

Healthcare: Protect patient data and ensure compliance with HIPAA regulations by verifying the identities of healthcare professionals accessing sensitive information.

Financial Services: Securely authenticate employees accessing customer accounts and financial systems, preventing fraud and safeguarding sensitive data.

Government: Streamline and secure access to government systems and data, ensuring only authorized personnel can access confidential information.

The integration is available now. To learn more click here.

About iProov

iProov provides science-based biometric identity solutions that combine exceptional user experiences with the highest levels of assurance. The company's Biometric Solutions Suite enables secure and effortless remote onboarding and authentication, streamlining both digital and physical access experiences. Backed by a unique blend of scientific expertise, AI, and proactive threat intelligence, iProov safeguards high-value transactions and empowers organizations seeking innovative identity verification that outpaces evolving threats without compromising usability. With proven success in global deployments, iProov is a trusted partner for governments and enterprises, including the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, ING, Rabobank, UBS, U.K. Home Office, UK National Health Service (NHS), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In December 2023, Gartner listed iProov as a representative vendor in the Innovation Insight report for Biometric Authentication and Acuity Market Intelligence listed it as a Luminary in the 2023 Biometric Digital Identity Prism. iProov was also recognized as a Leader by industry analyst KuppingerCole, Market Compass of Providers of Verified Identity 2022. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter.

