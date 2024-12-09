Anzeige
09.12.2024
Bybit Card Now Available on Apple Pay in Brazil

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has further enhanced the digital payment experience for Bybit Card holders. Starting now, users in Brazil can now add their Bybit Card to their Apple Pay and make secure payments in seconds using Apple Pay's built-in safeguards.

Since its launch in Sep. 2024, the Bybit Card recorded a 342% growth in user base in Brazil in less than a quarter. With among the highest crypto adoption rates in the world, Brazil is home to a vibrant crypto economy with growing demands for mature crypto on and off-ramp solutions.

Combining Bybit's advanced crypto offerings and rewards, the Mastercard network's global connectivity, and now Apple Pay's added layers of safety and privacy standards, the Bybit Card offers a seamless and borderless crypto payment experience for Brazilian users, enabling contactless payments purchases in-store, in-app and online across Apple devices.

To set up the Bybit Card on Apple Pay, users may simply add the card to their personal Apple Wallet and access the crypto payment convenience wherever they are with their mobile devices.

The Apple Pay integration allows Bybit Card users to pay with and purchase crypto, bridging mainstream cryptocurrencies with over dozens of fiat currencies at competitive rates. This secure and convenient option incorporates the use of Apple's Face ID, Touch ID, or passcodes alongside dynamic security codes for authentication. Valued for its safety, Apple Pay works through unique Device Account Numbers encrypted and stored in a Secure Element chip, keeping card details private and safe.

Loaded with regular cashback, flash rewards and other benefits, the Bybit Card offers a competitive option for crypto payment for everyday spendings:

  • Zero fees for card issuance and delivery
  • Zero annual or hidden fees
  • 2-10% cashback in USDT, BTC and ETH on eligible purchases
  • Up to 8% APY
  • Instant virtual and physical card for immediate access to funds

The welcome offer for Bybit Card remains available for users in Brazil: Deposit 100 USDT, Unlock 150 BRL!

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576298/Bybit_Card_Now_Available_Apple_Pay_Brazil.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-card-now-available-on-apple-pay-in-brazil-302326227.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
