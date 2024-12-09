Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878841 | ISIN: US17275R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: CIS
Tradegate
09.12.24
16:37 Uhr
56,36 Euro
-0,32
-0,56 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,2356,2716:47
56,2156,2716:47
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco: Publicly Available Life Cycle Assessments Document Our Products' Environmental Impact

Finanznachrichten News

By Michael King, Andrea Rota

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Cisco Systems Inc.

We are excited to announce that Cisco is now publishing life cycle assessments (LCAs) for some of our hardware products.

LCAs estimate a product's environmental impact associated with its production, transport, use, and end-of-life. An LCA takes multiple environmental impact categories into account, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water consumption, resource depletion and others, and evaluates all stages of a product's life cycle using an inventory of relevant environmental inputs.

The LCA reports are publicly available on cisco.com to provide transparent environmental impact information about Cisco products to our customers, partners, and other stakeholders.

For products we assess, we publish a detailed report and a two-page summary outlining high-level results of the product's GHG emissions.

Product LCA reports provide many benefits, including:

  • Giving customers visibility into the environmental impact of the products they purchase from Cisco

  • Supporting customers in calculating the overall environmental impact and GHG emissions of their IT infrastructure

  • Informing Cisco product design decisions by identifying opportunities to reduce energy consumption, optimize resource use and reduce waste

  • Enabling Cisco to identify component-level hotspots and help prioritize how to address those high impact areas

  • Addressing product ecolabel requirements

  • Using the findings to implement best practices in Cisco's Circular Design Principles.

Our team in the Cisco Chief Sustainability Office is partnering with colleagues in Cisco's Supply Chain organization and product business units to produce these reports. We plan to continue to publish the reports on cisco.com as they become available.

Our hope is that the LCAs illustrate a product's impact on the environment, providing valuable insights to help Cisco teams design products with sustainability in mind and increase visibility on product environmental impacts for Cisco and our customers.

While many technology companies publish LCAs, Cisco is one of the first to produce them for networking equipment, such as Catalyst switches.

You can find information about our LCA methodology in our published reports. We intend to continue refining our methodology, assess our products, and publish the results to facilitate continued transparency. We also plan to leverage the LCAs as we track our progress toward our goal to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2040.

The LCA reports are publicly available on cisco.com to provide transparent environmental impact information about Cisco products to our customers, partners, and other stakeholders.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cisco Systems Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.