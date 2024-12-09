NIX Celebrates 30 Years of Global Impact With a Special Evening in Boston

NIX marks 30 years of success with a vibrant Boston celebration, reflecting on its journey from a local startup to a global IT leader, while strengthening partnerships and expanding its U.S. presence.

Last week, NIX celebrated a remarkable milestone-its 30th anniversary-at a special event in Boston. What does it take to build a company that not only endures but flourishes over three decades? The event brought together NIX's partners, clients, and friends to reflect on the journey that made this possible. Conversations flowed, stories were shared, and the bonds that have shaped NIX's success were celebrated. A highlight of the evening was the chance to win a bottle of very fine brandy aged as long as NIX itself-a symbolic nod to the value of time, experience, and progress.

Founded in 1994 in Kharkiv, NIX began as a small team creating software for local businesses. Over the years, it grew into a global IT powerhouse with over 3,000 professionals across multiple countries. Through every challenge, NIX has remained steadfast, with resilience at the heart of its success. This unwavering spirit drives the company forward today as it strengthens its presence in the U.S. with a new office in Boston and relocates its main R&D operations to Budapest to foster even greater innovation. With a reputation for delivering results, NIX has achieved remarkable growth, doubling in size, projects, and technological capabilities every three years.

NIX is known for its unique approach to outsourcing, offering fully managed IT services that allow clients to focus on their core business goals while NIX delivers tailored tech solutions. From application development and cybersecurity to cost-effective cloud adoption strategy and implementation of generative AI, NIX partners with organizations to tackle their most critical challenges.

"Business is not just about the destination, it's about the journey. Find joy in the process, build a team that shares your enthusiasm, put your clients' needs at the heart of everything you do, and never lose sight of the bigger picture." - Alexey Nikolayev, Global Head of Service Delivery and Business Development.

Looking ahead, NIX is committed to maintaining strong partnerships and delivering IT solutions that create real value. With a solid foundation and a forward-thinking approach, the company is ready to face the next 30 years with the same entrepreneurial spirit that launched it into the global arena.

