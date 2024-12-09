Veseris Opens State-of-the-Art DFW Super-Hub to Support Industry Growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Veseris, a leading distributor of pest control, turf, and public health products, proudly announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art Dallas/Fort Worth "Super-Hub." Investment in the 155,000 sf facility is indicative of Veseris' commitment to better serve its customers and suppliers, further strengthening what is already the industry's largest logistics network of 77 locations.

The DFW Super-Hub replaces the company's former location, just minutes from its older Grand Prairie, Texas facility. It provides expanded capacity, streamlined operations, and enhanced efficiency to meet the growing demands of professionals nationwide.

"This facility represents the next step in our mission to be the preferred choice for our customers," said Ken Bradley, CEO of Veseris. "By increasing product access and strengthening our logistics capabilities, we can better serve our valued customers while providing our manufacturer partners unparalleled reach across the country."

The new DFW Super-Hub features:

Expanded Inventory Capacity : Ensuring availability of the products customers rely on.

Enhanced Logistics Efficiency : Supporting faster, more reliable service and quality.

Customer-Centric Design: Improving the ProCenter in-store experience for local professionals.

The transition to the DFW super-hub is part of Veseris' broader strategy to invest in infrastructure that supports its growing customer and manufacturer partner base. With this new facility, Veseris continues to set the standard for excellence within the industries it serves.

For more information about Veseris and its new DFW Super-Hub, please visit Veseris.com, email Sales@Veseris.com, or call 1-800-888-4897 to reach your local ProCenter.

About Veseris

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Veseris is a leading distributor serving professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico directly through approximately 250+ sales and service professionals at 77 locations and in Latin America and the Caribbean through a network of authorized dealer partners. The business serves the expanding markets for pest control (including structural pest, public health, wildlife, vegetation management, and turf & ornamental) with unparalleled products and services, as well as educational and technology resources, including Veseris.com, a best-in-class online resource for pest management professionals. Learn more by visiting www.veseris.com.

