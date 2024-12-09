Cintas Corporation Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Community Impact Report

Cintas releases its Community Impact Report highlighting the company's philanthropic efforts

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) published its Fiscal Year 2024 Community Impact Report, which includes information and data about the company's philanthropic initiatives that it supported during the last fiscal year through Cintas Cares.

The FY'24 Community Impact Report covers the company's fiscal year from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

>> FY'24 Cintas Community Impact Report

Cintas Cares is the umbrella under which Cintas engages with its local communities in addition to charitable and philanthropic organizations. It provides a broader platform for the company's employee-partners to make an impact in the communities it serves.

"At Cintas, our philanthropic initiatives are at the heart of who we are. They reflect our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. "The Community Impact Report is not just a document; it's a testament to our commitment to a Shared Drive for Better and working together as partners for a better tomorrow."

Each year, Cintas employee-partners throughout North America participate in enterprise-wide programs and fundraisers and offer additional support to local organizations doing good in their local communities. This includes monetary donations, in-kind donations, and active fundraising for key charitable and not-for-profit organizations.

Highlights outlined in the report include:

Over four million articles of clothing have been donated by Cintas employee-partners during our 20-year partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries.

Cintas employee-partners helped raise $111,208 to directly support families of fallen firefighters through the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb events.

Cintas employee-partners raised $106,000 for the?American Cancer Society in FY'24, a 28% increase over the past year.

Since 2016, Cintas?has certified more than 1 million people in the American Heart Association's lifesaving first aid and CPR programs, including a free-to-the-public program with the Cincinnati Bengals, in which 500 participants were trained in life-saving skills.

The Cintas Partner Assistance Fund awarded more than $233,000 in assistance to employee-partners impacted by natural disasters and personal hardships.

For more information about Cintas' Philanthropic activities, visit cintas.com/community-impact.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

