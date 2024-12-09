Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Transforming Senior Healthcare Through Value - Based Care

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Baker Tilly:
A discussion with Dr. Kate Goodrich, CMO at Humana
On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, Baker Tilly's host Mark Ross interviews Dr. Kate Goodrich, Chief Medical Officer at Humana. Together, they discuss the transformative potential of value-based care, specifically senior-focused healthcare innovation, and more.
Topics of discussion include:
The differences between senior-focused value-based care and the traditional fee-for-service model
How senior-focused primary care improves patient outcomes and provider satisfaction
The ways that specific brands are leading senior-focused primary care innovation innovative charge
Encouraging results from Humana's partnership with Harvard University in studying senior-focused primary care models
How investing more in primary care leads to cost savings
The benefits to a team-based care approach focused on seniors, and how this approach can mitigate physician burnout
