Baker Tilly's Healthy Outcomes Podcast: Transforming Senior Healthcare Through Value - Based Care

A discussion with Dr. Kate Goodrich, CMO at Humana

On this episode of Healthy Outcomes, Baker Tilly's host Mark Ross interviews Dr. Kate Goodrich, Chief Medical Officer at Humana. Together, they discuss the transformative potential of value-based care, specifically senior-focused healthcare innovation, and more.

Topics of discussion include:

The differences between senior-focused value-based care and the traditional fee-for-service model

How senior-focused primary care improves patient outcomes and provider satisfaction

The ways that specific brands are leading senior-focused primary care innovation innovative charge

Encouraging results from Humana's partnership with Harvard University in studying senior-focused primary care models

How investing more in primary care leads to cost savings

The benefits to a team-based care approach focused on seniors, and how this approach can mitigate physician burnout

