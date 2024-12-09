Sensified.io Wins Food Logistics' 2024 Top Software & Tech Award

Sensified's Seguro 220 location-based temperature monitoring solution wins the 2024 Top Software and Tech award in the Supply Chain Visibility category.

Atlanta-based sensified.io has won the 2024 Top Software and Tech award for the new Seguro 220, an innovative location-based temperature monitor suitable for both fixed and mobile locations.

Unlike traditional fixed monitors, the Seguro 220 requires no power connection or local wireless network, which makes installation fast and simple. It also makes the 220 ideal for "fixed mobile" applications, such as mounting inside straight trucks, trailers, and containers. And its ultra-long-life battery means that the Seguro 220 will often outlast the equipment it's mounted in.

As part of the Seguro Cold Chain Visibility platform, the Seguro 220 leverages the Sensified Cloud for storage, analytics, and communication. Enterprises that used to rely on PDFs and email to disseminate information now have frictionless visibility into the temperature history in all their locations, mobile and fixed. With a simple tap of any smartphone, the temperature history is simultaneously displayed on the phone and sent to the cloud.

"We're honored to receive the Top Software and Tech Award," says Chris Bear, President and Founder. "Innovation has always been at the core of what we do, and we're excited that Food Logistics has recognized our latest Seguro visibility solution. By providing our customers with a safe, simple and secure solution for fixed and mobile locations, the Seguro 220 continues our company's history of providing innovative cold chain solutions for the most demanding logistics applications."

"Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The Seguro 220 is available for sale at https://sensified.io and through select distributors.

Sensified.io is an Internet of Things company providing innovative solutions that improve safety and efficiency in critical cold chain applications. The company was founded with the goal of leveraging the latest in wireless, mobile, and cloud technology to create robust, feature-rich cold chain solutions. Sensified.io is headquartered in historic Ponce City Market on Atlanta's Eastside Beltline.

More Information:https://sensified.io/seguro-220

Press Contact:pr@sensified.io

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.sdcexec.com.

