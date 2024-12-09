Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Twin City is proud to announce the remarkable success story of AmericanRetrieval.com, a leading provider of medical record retrieval services. Over the past year, the company has achieved a 60% increase in organic traffic, thanks to a robust SEO strategy and a steadfast commitment to U.S. compliance standards.



The strategic implementation of SEO metrics has been pivotal in this achievement. AmericanRetrieval.com has seen a 45% increase in click-through rates for its primary service pages through strategic keyword optimization. Additionally, the creation and optimization of over 120 content pieces have secured top search rankings for 20 key industry terms. Technical SEO improvements have resulted in 30% faster page load times, significantly enhancing overall site performance.

Compliance with American legal standards has been a cornerstone of American Retrieval's strategy. The company has developed privacy policies compliant with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ensuring that user rights are respected. Website accessibility has been enhanced in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, improving user inclusivity. Furthermore, user-friendly cookie management options have been introduced, aligning with emerging U.S. privacy practices. Proactive measures have been taken to respect and enforce copyright, with a clear policy for intellectual property protection.

These efforts are underscored by shocking compliance insights. 96% of home pages have WCAG 2 failures, highlighting a widespread issue in digital accessibility for small businesses. Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission noted that 70% of small businesses do not have a written data security policy, exposing them to significant risks of data breaches and penalties.

"Clayton has kept my company at the number one spot for years. My competitors would love to get him for their own. He is the best!!" - Greg Simon, CEO of American Retrieval

Clayton Johnson, CEO of Twin City Marketing, expressed his satisfaction with the strategic implementation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a competitive edge in the digital landscape. The success of AmericanRetrieval.com serves as a testament to the power of combining SEO excellence with rigorous compliance standards.

As Twin City Marketing continues to explore innovative solutions across various fields, this success story exemplifies the potential for businesses to thrive through strategic digital initiatives. The company remains committed to helping organizations in the Minneapolis and Saint Paul seven-county area connect and succeed, leveraging expertise in business, media, and lifestyle sectors.





