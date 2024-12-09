Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - South Florida Vascular Associates (SFVA) is proud to announce the introduction of Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE), a cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedure for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). This innovative treatment offers a non-surgical alternative for men suffering from enlarged prostate symptoms, providing relief without the need for a hospital stay or general anesthesia.

Dr. William Julien, board-certified vascular interventional physician and president at SFVA, states, "We are thrilled to offer PAE as a groundbreaking solution for men struggling with BPH. This procedure represents a significant advancement in prostate care, allowing us to effectively shrink the prostate through the vascular system without any incisions or the need to access the prostate through the penis. Our patients can now experience symptom relief with minimal downtime and reduced risk of complications."

Some advantages of Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) are that it offers several benefits over traditional surgical treatments for BPH:

Minimally Invasive: The procedure is performed through a small puncture in the wrist or groin, like an IV insertion. There are no incisions.

Outpatient Office Based Procedure: Patients undergo PAE under local anesthesia and return home the same day.

Reduced Complications: PAE has a lower risk of sexual side effects compared to traditional surgeries like TURP.

Effective for Large Prostates: PAE is particularly beneficial for men with prostates larger than 60 grams.

Progressive Improvement: Patients typically experience symptom relief within a week, with full results developing over six months.

Patients undergoing PAE at SFVA can expect a streamlined and comfortable experience. The procedure takes approximately one to two hours, followed by a three-to-four-hour recovery period in a spa-like setting. Patients are then discharged with pain medication and scheduled for follow-up appointments to monitor their progress. SFVA's approach to PAE is distinguished by its experienced team and state-of-the-art facilities. Dr. Julien adds, "Our team's combined experience of over 30 years, coupled with our advanced equipment and office-based interventional suite, allows us to provide PAE at the highest level of care. We're not just practitioners; we're also educators, regularly teaching PAE courses to physicians from across the nation. "SFVA works closely with urologists and other specialists to ensure comprehensive patient care. This collaboration allows for tailored treatment plans that address all aspects of a patient's prostate health, including concurrent conditions like prostate cancer.

About South Florida Vascular Associates:

South Florida Vascular Associates has provided exceptional vascular care to the greater Southeast Florida area for over 20 years. Specializing in minimally invasive vascular treatments and interventional radiology, SFVA offers alternatives to traditional vascular and oncological procedures in a comfortable outpatient setting. With locations in Coconut Creek, Boynton Beach, and Plantation, Florida, SFVA is committed to delivering innovative, patient-centered care.

