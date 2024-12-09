Investment firms Davidson Kempner and Nature Infrastructure Capital have jointly acquired a renewables project development platform from Germany's Greencells Group. They will run the platform as a standalone venture and plan to expand its nearly 4 GW portfolio of utility-scale solar and battery projects. Global investment management firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and private equity firm Nature Infrastructure Capital (NIC) have jointly acquired a Netherlands-based solar and storage project development platform from Greencells Group. The development platform specializes in the acquisition, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...