Radius Health: Radius Pharmaceuticals Expands Abaloparatide Licensing Agreement with Theramex Granting Additional Commercialization Rights Including Mexico, Canada, South Africa, Israel, and Russia

Radius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on bone health and related areas, announced today it has granted Theramex the exclusive commercialization rights to ELADYNOS® (abaloparatide), a novel bone forming agent indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fractures, for Mexico, Canada, Israel, South Africa, and Russia. Theramex will also have the opportunity to commercialize ELADYNOS® in other agreed upon unpartnered regions. Abaloparatide is marketed in the U.S. by Radius under the tradename TYMLOS®.

Under the License Agreement, Radius will receive an upfront and milestone payment plus tiered royalties.

"Theramex has been an excellent collaborative partner, and we are very pleased to expand our abaloparatide partnership to include additional important global markets," said Scott Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of Radius. "Radius is committed to making abaloparatide accessible to patients, and the expansion of our existing partnership helps provide access to additional patients in need of osteoporosis treatment options."

"Following the launch of abaloparatide in Europe, we are excited to bring this innovative product to more patients globally and drive further growth through our direct markets and our commercial partnerships. This agreement expands our successful relationship with Radius, and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration," said Rob Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Theramex.

In addition to these new territories, Theramex will continue to commercialize and distribute ELADYNOS® on an exclusive basis in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil. ELADYNOS® received approval in the European Economic Area in December 2022 and Australia in November 2024 and has been launched in select countries.

About Radius:

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the future for underserved, global patient populations in bone health and related areas. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2017 for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture, and in December 2022 to increase bone density in men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. Radius also has an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement for the U.S. rights to BINOSTO® (alendronate sodium) effervescent tablet for oral solution, expanding the Company's presence in bone health.

About Theramex:

Theramex is a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health. Theramex supports women at different stages of their lives by providing a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering osteoporosis, contraception, fertility, menopause and uterine health. Theramex's commitment is to listen to and understand its patients, serve their needs and offer healthcare solutions to help improve their lives. Theramex's vision is to be a lifetime partner for women and the healthcare professionals who treat them by providing patient-focused and effective solutions that care for and support women through different stages of their life.

Contacts:

Al Medwar: Senior Vice President, Business and Corporate Development, Radius

Email: CorporateCommunications@radiuspharm.com



Edward Rees: Chief Corporate Development Officer, Theramex

Email: to BusinessDevelopment@theramex.com

SOURCE: Radius Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com