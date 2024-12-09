Remagen, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - CarTurf, a pioneer in facilitating seamless European vehicle ownership, introduces a groundbreaking service that enables non-EU residents to purchase, register, and drive vehicles across Europe with ease. Designed for travelers planning extended stays in Europe, CarTurf simplifies the complexities of car ownership and provides the ultimate freedom to explore the continent at one's own pace.





CarTurf - Your Gateway to European Roads

CarTurf's services cater to a wide range of travelers, from retirees and digital nomads to vacation property owners and adventure-seekers living in motorhomes or campervans. The company solves a critical problem faced by non-EU residents: registering a vehicle without a European address. CarTurf's innovative model makes it possible by acting as the responsible registrant for vehicles while customers retain ownership.

Streamlined Vehicle Ownership Experience

CarTurf takes care of every detail involved in registering and insuring a vehicle in Europe. Whether purchasing a car, campervan, or motorcycle, customers can count on CarTurf to navigate the bureaucracy of European vehicle registration. The process includes managing paperwork, assisting in communication, and ensuring compliance with EU regulations, making vehicle ownership stress-free, efficient and most importantly it can be done remotely before you even arrive in Europe, if that's your preference.

Travelers can also take advantage of CarTurf's additional services, such as:

Assistance in locating and purchasing vehicles remotely or in person.

Delivery of vehicles to convenient pickup points across Europe.

Selling vehicles at the end of a trip, providing a complete lifecycle solution.

Built for Long-Term Travelers

CarTurf's subscription model is ideal for individuals and families staying in Europe for six months or longer, such as digital nomads exploring European cities or retirees embarking on extended road trips. The service also supports vacation property owners and frequent visitors who need reliable transportation without the constraints of traditional rental options.

"CarTurf is about empowering people to embrace Europe's roads and cultures without the bureaucratic hurdles," said Marcus Hudson, COO of CarTurf. "Our service provides a simple, legal, and trustworthy way to own and register vehicles in Europe, unlocking an unparalleled level of freedom for our clients."

Explore Europe on Your Terms

By eliminating the need for long-term car rentals or public transportation, CarTurf allows customers to enjoy the freedom of exploring Europe on their own schedule and across difference budgets. Drive across Europe whether your vehicle costs a few thousand euros or hundreds of thousands of euros. The convenience extends beyond borders, as registered vehicles come with insurance coverage valid across Europe, including the UK and non- Schengen countries.

For travelers with pets, families with children, or individuals wishing to experience vanlife in Europe, CarTurf offers personalized solutions tailored to meet unique needs. The service ensures peace of mind by providing expert support throughout the vehicle ownership journey.

Discover How CarTurf Can Enhance Your European Adventure

CarTurf is transforming how non-EU residents experience Europe by removing barriers to vehicle ownership. Visit mycarturf.com to learn how CarTurf can make your European travels more flexible, cost-effective, and unforgettable.

About CarTurf

CarTurf specializes in vehicle registration and ownership solutions for non-EU residents, offering a reliable, transparent, and customer-focused approach. Based in Germany, CarTurf serves clients across Europe, ensuring that everyone can experience the continent with the freedom and flexibility they deserve.





CarTurf gives you freedom of the open road in Europe!

About CarTurf

CarTurf is the ultimate gateway to European roads for non-EU residents. We offer a hassle- free and cost-effective solution to buying and registering a car remotely. Our service is designed to provide you with the convenience and flexibility of owning your own car in Europe, eliminating the need for expensive long-term rentals and unreliable public transportation. We provide a seamless service that takes care of all the nitty-gritty details, from paperwork to appointments, and even safety and emissions tests. As your personal representative, we ensure your car registration process is handled efficiently and professionally, saving you months of planning and sleepless nights.

Press Inquiries

CarTurf

https://mycarturf.com

Marcus Hudson

marcus@mycarturf.com

USA: +1 888 270 8873 Germany: +49 157 73556683

Waldburgstr. 66

Remagen 53424 Germany

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233017

SOURCE: CarTurf