Bullish: Michael Saylor kauft schon wieder Bitcoin in Milliardenhöhe!

MicroStrategy has acquired 21,550 BTC for ~$2.1 billion at ~$98,783 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 43.2% QTD and 68.7% YTD. As of 12/8/2024, we hodl 423,650 $BTC acquired for ~$25.6 billion at ~$60,324 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/8r7bFqMFof