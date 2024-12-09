After a couple of transitional years, Pan American Silver (PAAS) is in a much better position to deliver more consistent operational and cost performance as the Yamana assets are integrated, La Colorada ventilation issues are resolved and the asset portfolio is largely streamlined. We are upgrading our estimates on higher commodity price assumptions and raising our valuation to US$26.0/share. The stock has been derated on improving earnings momentum and is now trading at below average historical multiples. The recent M&A provides additional valuation support.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...