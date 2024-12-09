Sunstone Solar is a 1. 2 GW solar, 1. 2 GW battery energy storage project planned for eastern Oregon. From pv magazine USA Solar developer Pine Gate Renewables announced it has received final discretionary approval from the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council, marking the final step in an evaluation and public engagement process. The company is now authorized to proceed with SunStone Solar, which would rank as the largest solar project once completed. The project, located in eastern Oregon, is a proposed 1. 2 GW solar and 1. 2 GW, 7. 2 GWh energy storage facility. For context, the entire state ...

