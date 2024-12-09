Medical Second Opinion Market Surges to USD 15.40 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 14.2% CAGR - The Insight Partners

The North America medical second opinion market is expected to reach US$ 4,476.22 million by 2027 from US$ 1,480.14 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. The market's growth is attributed to growing emphasis on superior treatment outcomes and increasing preference for healthcare cost optimization. However, the absence of clear-cut guidelines on using medical second opinion globally is likely to impact market growth during the forecast period negatively.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, global Medical Second Opinion Market Strategies, Top Players, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2031 is witnessing significant growth owing to the growing emphasis on better treatment outcomes and the increasing preference for healthcare cost optimization.

Growing emphasis on better treatment outcomes expected to determine the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

The report lists several stakeholders-including healthcare providers-along with valuable insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

The List of Companies - Medical Second Opinion Market -

Medisense Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Second Opinion International

Elite Medical Services

The Cigna Group

Helsana

WorldCare

Vidal Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd

Medix

2nd.MD

Axa SA

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The medical second opinion market is expected to reach US$ 15.40 billion by 2031 from US$ 5.33 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the medical second opinion market are the growing emphasis on better treatment outcomes and the increasing preference for healthcare cost optimization. However, the lack of awareness and reluctance toward adopting medical second opinion in emerging nations are expected to hamper the market in the coming years.



Growing Emphasis on Better Treatment Outcomes: The medical second opinion is intended to provide valuable information about a patient's current treatment options. It plays a major role in resolving the confusion created by the recommendation of several treatment alternatives for a single case. Besides, opinion is sought to gain additional information, which can be beneficial to improve treatment outcomes. The medical second opinion can validate the diagnosis; thus, it is a major factor in increasing the accuracy of the treatment. The increasing emphasis on improving treatment outcomes leads to the growth of the medical second opinion market. There is a high possibility of the occurrence of adverse effects of many treatment procedures, which might lead to mortality. Consequently, in crucial cases, it is essential to revise the current treatment options and get advice from a reliable healthcare professional to avoid potential ill-effects. Per the World Health Organization (WHO), unsafe medical care causes more than 3 million deaths each year globally. Such a large number of mortalities is expected to encourage patients to opt for a medical second opinion. As per the Journal of Patient Safety, in 2024, ~400,000 deaths are caused due to medical errors in the US each year. As per the study published by Annals of Surgical Oncology, cancer patients have a greater emphasis on getting a medical second opinion to increase the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and therapeutics. According to the World Health Organization data, approximately 9.7 million patients across the globe lost their lives due to cancer in 2022. Furthermore, the increasing exposure to risk factors such as tobacco consumption, alcohol consumption, changing food habits, and obesity are causing a rise in the prevalence of cancer. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases looking for a second opinion for better patients comes, is driving the medical second opinion market growth.



Increasing Preference for Healthcare Cost Optimization: Patients across the globe are witnessing growing financial burdens imposed by healthcare services. Increasing healthcare-associated costs due to the overall shortage of healthcare professionals and limited availability of resources are generating the need for healthcare cost optimization worldwide. Also, growing emphasis on the reduction of additional costs and increasing awareness about the possible exploitation from healthcare organizations, especially in low- and middle-income countries, significantly drive the medical second opinion market. Consumers can avail extensive information from medical second opinions while making the necessary decisions about surgery or the main case. In addition, medical second opinion providers review the recommendations for surgical procedures based on additional medical diagnosis, analysis of existing medical records, and assessment of other therapeutic solutions as an alternative to surgery. These aspects of the second opinion can result in a reduction of therapeutic costs. A second opinion on surgical decisions can result in a reduction of possible surgical adversities, which can lead to a decrease in additional healthcare-related costs. For instance, according to a study published by Cureus in 2022, ~31% of patients worldwide suffer from complications in surgical procedures. Additionally, as per the Open Journal of Internal Medicine published in March 2023, ~4.2 million postoperative deaths occur every year, accounting for 7.7% of global mortality. These factors contribute to the market growth.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.33 billion Market Size by 2031 USD 15.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.2% From 2023 to 2031 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Data 2021-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe - [UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific - [China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific] South and Central America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South and Central America] Middle East and Africa [South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Market Segmentation

Based on condition, the medical second opinion market is segmented into cancer, orthopedic disorders, cardiac disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders, hematological blood disorders, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, organ transplants, and others. The cancer segment held the largest share in the medical second opinion market in 2023.

Based on service provider, the medical second opinion market is segmented into hospitals, health insurance companies, and online services. The hospitals segment held the largest share in the medical second opinion market in 2023.

The medical second opinion market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the medical second opinion market, including Second Opinion International, Elite Medical Services, The Cigna Group, Helsana, WorldCare, Vidal Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd., 2nd.MD, Axa SA, Teladoc Health Inc, Included Health, Inc., and Royal Doctors.

.MD, Axa SA, Teladoc Health Inc, Included Health, Inc., and Royal Doctors. Trending Topics: medical second opinion, medical second opinion platform, medical second opinion software

Global Headlines on Medical Second Opinion Market

Cancer patients prefer to take second opinion, finds study

An AI-based second opinion service could improve patient care

Virtual second opinions are popular, but wariness persists on AI diagnosis tools

Segments Covered

By Condition

Cancer

Orthopedic Disorders

Cardiac Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

Hematologic Blood Disorders

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders

Organ transplant

By Service Providers

Hospitals

Health Insurance Companies

Online Services

Regional analysis -

The North America medical second opinion market is expected to reach US$ 4,476.22 million by 2027 from US$ 1,480.14 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

is expected to reach US$ 4,476.22 million by 2027 from US$ 1,480.14 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. The Asia Pacific medical second opinion market is expected to reach US$ 2,374.50 million by 2027 from US$ 770.83 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. The market's growth is attributed to the rise in investments in telemedicine technologies and the digitalization of medical consulting services across the globe.

is expected to reach US$ 2,374.50 million by 2027 from US$ 770.83 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. The market's growth is attributed to the rise in investments in telemedicine technologies and the digitalization of medical consulting services across the globe. The Europe medical second opinion market is expected to reach US$ 3,252.99 million by 2027 from US$ 1,116.44 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027. The market's growth is attributed to growing emphasis on superior treatment outcomes and increasing preference for healthcare cost optimization.

is expected to reach US$ 3,252.99 million by 2027 from US$ 1,116.44 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027. The market's growth is attributed to growing emphasis on superior treatment outcomes and increasing preference for healthcare cost optimization. The Middle East and Africa medical second opinion market is expected to reach US$ 291.04 Mn by 2027 from US$ 121.60 Mn in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as rising investments on telemedicine technologies and digitalization of medical consulting services across globe.

Conclusion

The increasing integration of medical services and digital platforms is causing increased popularity and acceptance of digital consultation. This digital platform allows patients to get a second medical opinion without visiting hospitals or clinics. The service can provide significant patient convenience, improved patient experience, and effective cost management. Deploying digital platforms enables patients from any remote region to have better accessibility to medical experts. The increase in collaborations and partnerships between software development companies and healthcare institutions is accelerating the digitalization of medical consulting services. For instance, in October 2021, NorthShore University HealthSystem partnered with TytoCare to help providers diagnose and treat patients using telehealth. NorthShore serves residents across the Chicago metropolitan area and operates six hospitals. In October 2021, Cigna Health Plan announced that it was significantly expanding access to covered virtual care services, including digital-first primary, dermatology, and behavioral and urgent care. The growing digitalization of medical consulting services is expected to contribute to the growth of the medical second opinion market in the coming years.

