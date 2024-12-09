GreenMoney Journal: How I Found My Way To Impact Investing & Why I Hope More Women Will Join Me

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / GreenMoney Journal:

by Jenn Pryce, CEO of Calvert Impact

Calvert Impact is a nonprofit financial institution creating innovative investment programs that drive social and environmental impact. Our platform, reach, and impact have grown significantly over the past decade. In addition to growing our flagship product the Community Investment Note® to over $625 million assets under management, in the last five years we've brought multiple new products and partnerships to market, including the Cut Carbon Note®, Access Small Business Program, and the Mission Driven Bank Fund. This spring Climate United, a coalition led by Calvert Impact, Self-Help and Community Preservation Corporation, won a nearly $7 billion award from the EPA's National Clean Investment Fund.

Calvert Impact is unique in a number of ways - we're a nonprofit investment firm, we invest around the globe and across multiple sectors, we have a nearly three decades-long track record, and we have extremely accessible products with minimums as low as $20, meaning everyday investors can participate.

We also stand out in another way that is often overlooked: we are one of only 18% of all financial firms managed by women. And not only is Calvert Impact led by a woman, 80% of our senior leadership team are women.

When impact investing focuses on women, it's typically as beneficiaries of capital - and that's very important. And I want to encourage impact investing to be equally thoughtful in getting women into roles managing and deploying capital as well.

