New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Science4Data, an emerging leader in advanced AI-driven data solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Mayuri Jain as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 17 years of experience in strategic marketing, account-based marketing (ABM), and business innovation, Mayuri brings a dynamic mix of corporate leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and purpose-driven advocacy to her new role.









Mayuri joins Science4Data from Persistent Systems, where she served as the Global Marketing Lead for the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) vertical. In this role, she developed and executed innovative go-to-market strategies, strengthened relationships with top-tier accounts, and successfully positioned Persistent Systems as a trusted partner for global enterprises in the financial services sector.

Prior to Persistent Systems, Mayuri held leadership roles at esteemed organizations like ICICI Bank and Tata Group, where she refined her expertise in strategic branding and marketing execution. Her entrepreneurial journey includes founding successful startups, further showcasing her ability to build impactful businesses from the ground up.

In addition to her professional achievements, Mayuri is deeply committed to social causes. She launched the Animal Volunteers of India initiative, a platform connecting animal welfare enthusiasts across the country to drive meaningful change. This blend of corporate success and social advocacy highlights her multifaceted leadership approach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mayuri Jain to the Science4Data team," said Charles Gerth, CEO of Science4Data. "Her expertise in strategic marketing, coupled with her passion for innovation and purpose-driven initiatives, makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. Mayuri's vision will help us redefine the future of AI-driven data solutions while building stronger connections with our clients and partners."

When asked about her decision to join Science4Data, Mayuri said, "Science4Data's mission to harness the power of AI and transform the way businesses unlock the value of their data is truly inspiring. At a time when many AI solutions fail to deliver practical, everyday impact, Science4Data stands out with its focus on creating solutions that integrate seamlessly into workflows, empowering people to make smarter decisions. This is not just a career move for me-it's an opportunity to be part of a company that thrives on innovation and drives meaningful change across industries. My journey has always been about leveraging creativity, data-driven insights, and purpose to drive impact. I look forward to collaborating with the team to elevate our brand, expand our reach, and deliver innovative solutions that empower businesses worldwide."

Mayuri's unique blend of corporate experience, entrepreneurial success, and commitment to social impact will play a pivotal role in Science4Data's mission to revolutionize the way businesses leverage AI and data intelligence.

About Science4Data

Science4Data specializes in delivering advanced AI-driven solutions tailored to address critical business workflows. We enable organizations to tackle complex challenges by integrating intelligent automation, data insights, and seamless AI-powered processes into their operations. Our enterprise-grade platforms, such as Swift Studio for AI development and deployment, and Vault for secure, scalable data storage and management, provide the foundation for transforming raw data into actionable intelligence. With a focus on empowering businesses to optimize their workflows, enhance decision-making, and unlock innovation, Science4Data bridges the gap between data complexity and meaningful outcomes, driving value across industries.

