JinkoSolar, a prominent Chinese solar module manufacturer, has initiated legal proceedings against competitor VSun in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging patent infringement. The lawsuit, which targets VSun and its American subsidiaries, stems from JinkoSolar's substantial intellectual property portfolio of over 2,800 patents. This legal battle could significantly impact both companies' standings in the competitive U.S. solar market, particularly for VSun, a subsidiary of Japan's Fujisolar, as an unfavorable ruling could potentially restrict their access to American markets.

Market Performance

The company's stock has demonstrated robust performance, trading at €25.55 as of December 9, 2024, marking a 0.39 percent increase from the previous day. JinkoSolar's market position remains strong, with a market capitalization of €1.3 billion and an impressive monthly gain of 19.14 percent. While the stock currently trades 39.65 percent above its 52-week low, it remains 35.62 percent below its yearly peak, reflecting the dynamic nature of the solar sector's market conditions.

Ad

Fresh JinkoSolar information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated JinkoSolar analysis...