Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
09-Dec-2024 / 15:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Cairn Homes PLC (SEDOL: BWY4ZF1) 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name: 1Lansdowne Partners International Limited;             City and country of registered office (if 
                                     applicable): 
2Lansdowne Partners Limited; 
                                     65 Curzon Street, London W1J 8PE 
3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP; 
 
 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Nortrust Nominees Ltd, CGML PB CLIENT LANSDOWNE DM LO KY M, 
Morstan Nominees Limited, Morgan Stanley Client Securities Nominees Limited, Harewood Nominees Ltd, The Bank of New 
York Nominees Limited, and Chetwynd Nominees Ltd. 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:  06/12/2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified:  09/12/2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:  4% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                % of voting 
                   % of voting rights     rights through  Total of both  Total number of 
                   attached to shares (total financial     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                   of 9.A)          instruments    9.B)      issuervii 
                                (total of 9.B.1 + 
                                9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or 
reached               3.56%                    3.56%      622,158,935 
Position of previous notification  4.86%                    4.86% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BWY4ZF18               22,195,707                 3.56% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                22,195,707                 3.56% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
Lansdowne Partners International Limited is the parent undertaking of Lansdowne Partners Limited which is the 
First Corporate Member of Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP. 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
Lansdowne 
Partners     3.56%                                   3.56% 
International 
Limited 
Lansdowne 
Partners Limited 
Lansdowne 
Partners (UK)  3.56%                                   3.56% 
LLP 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] N/ 
A 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 09/12/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  364045 
EQS News ID:  2047337 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2047337&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
