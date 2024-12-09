Harney Partners Hires Louis Natale to Lead Expansion in New York Region

Expertise in credit management will help organizations with complex credit and financial challenges

Harney Partners, a national corporate turnaround and restructuring advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Louis "Lou" Natale has joined the firm as Managing Director to lead the firm's expansion and growth in the New York Region.

Throughout his career as a lender, Lou has worked closely with many companies, along with their trusted advisors or turnaround consultants, to successfully navigate complex credit and financial challenges. This included assisting troubled and highly leveraged companies that were in transition.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Lou join our team and lead efforts to expand our footprint and service offerings into the New York region," said Jim Harney, President of Harney Partners. "Whether helping businesses grow or rehabilitate, Lou's extensive insight and knowledge from a lender's perspective is highly valuable to achieving optimal outcomes for Harney clients no matter what situation they are facing."

Lou has 30+ years of leadership experience in credit management including a proven track record in process improvement and helping companies solve difficult financing situations. From growth initiatives to the development and implementation of risk management frameworks, he has led cross-functional teams to identify and execute a broad range of strategies to gain efficiencies, minimize losses, and develop creative financing solutions.

Prior to Harney, Lou has held executive positions that encompass both business development as well as operations at global and national financial lending institutions. He was Chief Credit Officer at White Oak Commercial Finance and an Executive Director at Varagon Capital Partners. He also held multiple leadership roles at GE Capital spanning 25 years.

"I look forward to being an integral part of the Harney team by leveraging my skills and relationships to help us build out a strong presence in New York," said Natale. "I am confident there are many middle market companies and their stakeholders in the New York region that will benefit from the expertise and solutions Harney provides."

About Harney Partners:

Harney Partners is a national, corporate-advisory firm that provides independent, multi-disciplinary solutions for middle-market companies and their stakeholders to overcome financial and operational challenges. For more than 30 years, Harney Partners has helped clients realign their business for immediate stability and implement innovative, results-oriented strategies for sustainability and growth. Harney Partners has offices in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, El Paso, Houston, Madison and New York and specializes in turnaround and restructuring, bankruptcy advisory, fiduciary services, transaction advisory, process optimization, and forensics and litigation services.

