Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Future B2B and ActualTech Media Release the 2025 Cybersecurity Buyers Report in Collaboration with the Cybersecurity Marketing Society

Finanznachrichten News

The much-anticipated annual report offers an in-depth analysis of how marketers can effectively reach and engage cybersecurity buyers in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Future B2B, the parent company of ActualTech Media, has released the 2025 Cybersecurity Buyers Report, providing cybersecurity marketers with critical insights and data-driven strategies for engaging their audiences in the year ahead. Developed in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Marketing Society, this second annual report builds upon the 2024 edition, which set a new standard for understanding the cybersecurity buying process from a marketing perspective.

The 2024 report provided a foundational roadmap for marketers, exploring the decision-making dynamics of cybersecurity buyers and equipping professionals with actionable strategies for success. The 2025 edition expands on these insights, reflecting shifting priorities, evolving marketing channels, and lessons learned over the past year.

Key Findings from the 2025 Cybersecurity Buyers Report

  • How Small and Large Businesses Differ
    Discover the distinct ways small and large organizations approach cybersecurity in 2025 and what this means for marketing strategies.

  • Shifting Buyer Priorities
    Learn what's driving cybersecurity investments next year and how buyer motivations are evolving.

  • The Human Factor
    Explore why addressing human vulnerabilities remains a critical opportunity for cybersecurity marketers.

  • Preferred Buyer Education Channels
    Find out which resources buyers trust most when researching new cybersecurity solutions.

"This report is about arming marketers with the insights they need to craft smarter strategies," said Dr. John Honchell, IT Analyst at Future B2B. "By translating IT data into actionable marketing intelligence, this report helps professionals understand not just what cybersecurity buyers are looking for, but how to engage them effectively in an evolving landscape."

Why Marketers Should Pay Attention
The 2025 report captures a moment of rapid change in cybersecurity marketing. As budgets tighten and competition increases, marketers are seeking clarity on what works-and what doesn't. The report provides evidence-based answers, making it an essential tool for anyone tasked with marketing cybersecurity solutions in 2025.

Download the Report
The 2025 Cybersecurity Buyers Report is now available for download. Marketers can also access the 2024 edition to catch up on last year's findings and compare year-over-year trends.

Contact Information

Shana Murik
Head of Marketing, Future B2B
shana.murik@futurenet.com
1.888.741.7900

.

Source: ActualTech Media



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.