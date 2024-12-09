Future B2B and ActualTech Media Release the 2025 Cybersecurity Buyers Report in Collaboration with the Cybersecurity Marketing Society

The much-anticipated annual report offers an in-depth analysis of how marketers can effectively reach and engage cybersecurity buyers in 2025.

Future B2B, the parent company of ActualTech Media, has released the 2025 Cybersecurity Buyers Report, providing cybersecurity marketers with critical insights and data-driven strategies for engaging their audiences in the year ahead. Developed in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Marketing Society, this second annual report builds upon the 2024 edition, which set a new standard for understanding the cybersecurity buying process from a marketing perspective.

The 2024 report provided a foundational roadmap for marketers, exploring the decision-making dynamics of cybersecurity buyers and equipping professionals with actionable strategies for success. The 2025 edition expands on these insights, reflecting shifting priorities, evolving marketing channels, and lessons learned over the past year.

Key Findings from the 2025 Cybersecurity Buyers Report

How Small and Large Businesses Differ

Discover the distinct ways small and large organizations approach cybersecurity in 2025 and what this means for marketing strategies.

Shifting Buyer Priorities

Learn what's driving cybersecurity investments next year and how buyer motivations are evolving.

The Human Factor

Explore why addressing human vulnerabilities remains a critical opportunity for cybersecurity marketers.

Preferred Buyer Education Channels

Find out which resources buyers trust most when researching new cybersecurity solutions.

"This report is about arming marketers with the insights they need to craft smarter strategies," said Dr. John Honchell, IT Analyst at Future B2B. "By translating IT data into actionable marketing intelligence, this report helps professionals understand not just what cybersecurity buyers are looking for, but how to engage them effectively in an evolving landscape."

Why Marketers Should Pay Attention

The 2025 report captures a moment of rapid change in cybersecurity marketing. As budgets tighten and competition increases, marketers are seeking clarity on what works-and what doesn't. The report provides evidence-based answers, making it an essential tool for anyone tasked with marketing cybersecurity solutions in 2025.

Download the Report

The 2025 Cybersecurity Buyers Report is now available for download. Marketers can also access the 2024 edition to catch up on last year's findings and compare year-over-year trends.

