Northwestern Mutual: The Future of Work: It's a Human + Digital Approach to Financial Planning

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation have made their way into many professional roles, from customer support to marketing. Recent advancements include generative AI that can produce videos and images, chatbots that learn about customer needs in real time, and even programs that can write code.

These exciting tools have revolutionized many spaces by streamlining complex tasks and helping workers complete tasks more quickly. However, they may also lead to some financial or professional anxieties. The following proactive steps empower people to flourish, no matter what the future of AI brings.

Identify unique professional strengths

Some professionals may be concerned about losing opportunities to AI or automation. While these tools may change some technical processes, the human touch remains indispensable. Identifying one's unique strengths could improve confidence in the face of growing technological advancement.

Everyone brings something distinct to the table, from stellar interpersonal skills to genius statistical analysis. However, a person may not always recognize the qualities that set them apart. To get an idea, one could request feedback from managers, peers, or loved ones who know them best. A professional career coach may also be a great resource to offer guidance on applying soft skills in a professional setting.

Leverage technology

As automation takes on more routine tasks, professionals can embrace AI technology to elevate their work, streamline processes, and unlock new avenues for creative problem-solving.

Here are some examples of how professionals can leverage technology across various fields:

Project management tools : Digital platforms can help organize tasks, set deadlines, and track progress to free up time for strategic decision-making.

AI-powered customer service : Automated systems can handle simple customer inquiries, allowing teams to focus on more complex and personalized interactions.

Data analysis : AI-driven solutions can quickly analyze large datasets and provide faster insights to support data-driven decision-making.

Marketing automation: Automated tools can manage email campaigns and customer segmentation, enabling marketing teams to devote more time to developing creative strategies.

Never stop learning

As the pace of innovation speeds up, continuous education becomes increasingly important. Professionals can stay ahead in evolving workplaces by building skills and earning certifications. Continuous education should encompass both soft skills and technical skills. For example, someone working in construction might take a course on project management as well as training on a new type of equipment.

Keeping pace with the development of new AI tools could also boost a person's career. Healthcare professionals might, for example, benefit from learning about AI-driven diagnostic tools.

Establish a strong financial plan

Preparing for the future of work isn't just about skills and job opportunities; it's also about having a strong financial plan. A well-rounded financial strategy prepares individuals for different scenarios to ensure that they'll feel more secure no matter what changes lie ahead.

Strong financial planning involves tools you'd expect, like investments, savings, and retirement funds. But it's also about leveraging assets you might not immediately think of-like universal or whole life insurance. A comprehensive financial plan can offer protection beyond traditional investments, providing financial security for family and loved ones in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Life insurance, for example, can serve as both a safety net and a financial asset that completes their overall strategy.

By staying informed and adaptable, professionals can remain competitive in their fields. AI and automation present exciting opportunities that can enhance creativity and innovation, paving the way for new avenues of growth and success.

