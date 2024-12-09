M-Squared Launches Industry's 1st Advanced Attribution Marketplace for Brand Executives and Marketing Professionals

Online Community and Marketplace offers Graduate-Level Training, Bespoke Attribution Services, and Expert Guidance on Marketing Optimization Offered All in One Place

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Marketing professionals and measurement experts from across the industry have joined M-Squared to create the only one-stop shop for advanced attribution education, services, and community resources. At Msquared.club , marketers and executives can access graduate-level attribution training, best-in-class tools, project-based consulting services, and a diverse community of experts and peers offering around-the-clock measurement guidance and support.

"With hundreds of potential attribution solutions available, it's difficult to sort out exactly what each one can tell you," said Paul Baumgarthuber, CMO at LaserAway. "M-Squared does a great job of understanding our business and our data to determine the best strategy for our brand and which methodologies will deliver the insights we need."

With the mission to demystify and democratize advanced attribution for every brand, M-Squared is built on the premise that there is no one-size-fits-all marketing measurement solution. Rather than favoring a specific attribution methodology, M-Squared promotes an unbiased, triangulation approach to measurement.

"The industry has long been plagued by a lack of integrity and transparency around how attribution really works. Information available about the pros and cons of each approach is fragmented and often misleading," said Madan Bharadwaj, Founder and CEO of M-Squared. "In reality, there is no perfect truth for understanding marketing's business impact. By triangulating reads from across a combination of methods, marketers can turn the data into decisions that drive growth in a scientific and repeatable way."

M-Squared's services, content, and community are all meant to embrace the uniqueness of every brand:

Customized attribution projects with fractional expert teams

In an environment where brands are required to constantly evolve their marketing recipe, measurement must do the same. No attribution approach works for all brands, and none will work for the same brand, for all time. Business questions asked by a young brand acquiring customers exclusively on Meta are different from those asked by a mature brand selling across DTC, Amazon, and retail sales channels. Committing to one solution for measurement often results in frustration and unused software.

M-Squared offers advanced measurement tools like incrementality testing, marketing mix modeling (MMM), triangulation and geospatial analysis, wrapped in a bespoke consulting approach, to deliver answers brands need right now. M-Squared's unique engagement model offers bite-sized projects , supported by a team of certified attribution experts, to help brands pursue a crawl-walk-run approach to implementing an in-house advanced attribution program.

Comprehensive educational content and live training workshops

Led by seasoned professionals and renowned experts, M-Squared live masterclasses and self-paced on-demand learning modules provide a rare opportunity to learn directly from those who have successfully navigated the challenges of attribution. Educational content from M-squared covers every aspect of attribution and includes interactive training for all experience levels - from introductory courses to immersive exercises designed for data science experts.

"The Attribution Masterclass completely transformed the way I approach data analysis and attribution modeling," said Jamarius Taylor, Data Scientist at HoneyLove. "The course's comprehensive content and real-world examples provided invaluable insights for optimizing our marketing strategies and had a significant impact on our data-driven decision-making process."

Community of peers and experts solving attribution problems together

Spend optimization has been a permanent tenant on marketing priority lists for decades, and analytics experts have been working at solving attribution for equally as long. M-Squared brings everyone together to develop standards and share knowledge, ideas, and advice in an exclusive community dedicated to supporting individuals and advancing the industry.

"With about half of our customers coming through word of mouth, it was a challenge getting an accurate read on our advertising and its effectiveness," said Jennifer Fenton, growth marketing leader at JOLYN. "The Advanced Attribution Masterclass gave us a deeper understanding of Advanced Attribution and offered a clear direction throughout. We came away with highly actionable next steps for optimizing our marketing strategies."

In 2024 more than 450 marketers and executives attended certified masterclass training offered through M-Squared. Each course is presented by a rotating roster of experts including analytics professionals and marketing leaders from leading brands. The next live masterclasses will take place in late January 2025. Registrations for the exclusive two-day executive crash course or the six-day comprehensive class are currently open with limited spots available.

Contact Information

Jen Cadmus

jen.cadmus@msquaredattribution.com

512-934-8350





Source: M-Squared

View the original press release on accesswire.com