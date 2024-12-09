US semiconductor supplier Onsemi has unveiled silicon carbide power-integrated modules for utility-scale PV systems. It says the new modules increase solar inverter power from 300 kW to 350 kW and weigh 245 grams. Onsemi has released an upgraded series of power modules to boost utility-scale solar generation and storage. The new line consists of silicon and silicon carbide hybrid power-integrated modules (PIMs) in an F5BP package that can be integrated with solar string inverters or energy storage system (ESS) applications. "The F5BP-PIMs are integrated with 1050V FS7 IGBT and the 1200V D3 EliteSiC ...

