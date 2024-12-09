Santa is a beloved seasonal worker and supervisor at Finavia airports. Every year, he performs an audit of our airports to ensure they are ready for Christmas in all respects. Are the airport staff ready for the season? Are Christmas decorations in place and runway lights on? How about the Finnish snow-how that ensures smooth air traffic in all weather conditions?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209970809/en/

Santa's Audit of Finnish Airports Complete: Everything is Ready for Christmas! (Finavia Corp.)

"Finnish airports are ready to spread the joy of Christmas! We are eagerly awaiting travellers from UK to visit the magical North with their loved ones this season. We warmly welcome everyone to explore not just the winter wonderland in our beautiful, pure nature, but also the values that define us a society rooted in equality. Come and experience a uniquely Finnish Christmas!"

See video: Santa's audit of the award-winning Helsinki Airport

Fly directly from UK to Finnish Lapland, the home of Santa

This winter there are direct scheduled flights from eight UK airports to the airport in Finnish Lapland, the home of Santa. New connections this winter include the routes Birmingham-Rovaniemi (Easyjet), London Gatwick-Rovaniemi (Norwegian), and London Gatwick-Ivalo (British Airways).

Direct flights to Lapland:

From To Airline Birmingham Rovaniemi Easyjet Bristol Rovaniemi Easyjet Edinburgh Rovaniemi Easyjet Liverpool Rovaniemi Ryanair London Gatwick Ivalo British Airways London Gatwick Kittilä Easyjet London Gatwick Rovaniemi Norwegian London Gatwick Rovaniemi Easyjet London Luton Rovaniemi Easyjet London Stansted Rovaniemi Ryanair Manchester Kittilä Easyjet Manchester Rovaniemi Easyjet

During the 2024-2025 winter season, a total of 27 new direct international routes will open at Finavia airports. Flights to Finavia airports will be operated from a total of 130 domestic and international airports. The global air traffic winter season began on 27 October 2024 and will end on 29 March 2025.

At Finavia, we are all working for Santa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209970809/en/

Contacts:

Finavia Media Desk:

comms@finavia.fi

+358 20 708 2002