INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Global Licensing Group Highlights Commitment to Sustainability Excellence

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, hosting the premier platform dedicated to licensing and brand extension, highlights sustainable initiatives resourced at its shows including Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada and Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel London, United Kingdom.

The Global Licensing Group, as an international market leader, strives to embed sustainability into every aspect of showcasing, connection and industry advancement. Informa Markets, as an organization, prides itself in setting the standard for live event sustainable progress, with the Sustainable Event Fundamentals initiative creating guiding principles through its 16 proprietary measures. Designed to improve the environmental footprint of its events, all Informa Markets brands are required to participate and report on progress with the goal of creating positive and net-neutral results through timely adoption.

Measure focuses include reducing waste and carbon emissions, incorporating sustainability-focused programming across content agenda and enhancing the economic and social impact on host cities, leading by example for what organizers and leaders should consider when planning large-scale events.

"The Global Licensing Group shares a deep commitment to the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), supported by the tools Informa Markets provides. which represents our ethos as an industry built to connect people and improve business in a responsible way with empathy, value and community," says Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. "We aim to set the precedent of how live events should run and through Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe, we have done just that. Whether it is our intentional programming, selected partners, or every detail throughout the logistical considerations of how we operate. It is our hope that every company in attendance be inspired with new ideas of how to adapt to approach sustainability within their organization."

Licensing Expo as a case example factors various operational decisions onsite to aggressively reach its sustainability goals, resulting in a nearly net-zero event. In partnership with the Mandalay Bay Conference Center as the venue, upholding its own eco-conscious standards, some contributions include LED lighting leveraged throughout the show, unserved food redirected to regional services and usage of the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array powering the facility with an installed capacity of 110 megawatts enabled by 323,000 solar panels.

Licensing Expo, in facilitation support with Mandalay Bay, achieved a commendable 90% of all show commodities recycled, with a vast majority of donated product delivered to local charities and under-resourced families in collaboration with nonprofit service, Delivering Good.

The Global Licensing Group also provides a Sustainable Event Guide for its exhibitors across its shows, detailing methods to create a more environmentally friendly expo presence, such as encouraging the use of sustainable construction materials and recycled signage, efficient lighting for booths, shipment consolidation practices and promoting the reduction of print and handouts, among other various factors. These tips are part of the Informa Markets' Better Stands program, which is a company-wide initiative seeking to move exhibitors away from disposable exhibition stands, ensuring that all core booth elements are reusable, in turn reducing costs for show participants.

In content, multiyear partnership with industry expert voice and education resource, Products of Change, supports brands embrace product sustainability through production, packaging and manufacturing, with presentations from industry best-in-class thinkers such as LEGO and Disney. Roundtable discussions highlight strategies for tracking industry carbon emissions and emphasizing innovations from digital product passports to new material technologies, all hosted in booths made completely from recycled and reused materials.

"All of this combined is groundbreaking work that does not always get shared with our wider audience but behind the scenes, many choices are being made to invest in the future of our business," emphasizes Ella Haynes, Event Director for The Global Licensing Group. "It is our passion to ensure all voices are included and represented when we are creating the space where this type of change can be discussed, executed, seen and celebrated on a global level, that is my role when crafting and curating our events with due diligence and precisive care. We aim to deliver only the best with measurable outcomes."

To get involved with sustainability initiatives and stay up to date on all Licensing Expo announcements, including registration for 2025, visit licensingexpo.com.

