09.12.2024
Executive Global Officially Announces Winners of Prestigious 2024 Awards

LONDON, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Global magazine has officially announced its winners of the prestigious 2024 awards, which continue to showcase the distinguished companies and trailblazing executives that are fundamentally changing their industries for the greater good.

The Executive Global Awards celebrate the most exemplary standards of professional achievement, innovation, and excellence internationally, championing the world's premier organisations and were conceived to highlight the pre-eminent institutions and truly enterprising individuals responsible for raising the bar of excellence.

Award winners for this year ranged from categories including finance and legal, to pension funds, banking, architecture and design. Company size played no role in determining the judging panel's selection of luminaries delivering an exemplary contribution to the global marketplace. Some of the selection criteria included sustainability, creativity, innovation, market presence and customer service. We would like to congratulate the 2024 award winners and look forward to their continued success in shaping the world to come.

To view the complete list of 2024 award winners, please visit:
https://www.executive-global.com/award-winners-2024

For expert opinion and insight into the global business and financial markets, subscribeto the latest issue of Executive Global in print, online and digital format today.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE GLOBAL
Executive Global offers a unique insight into the state of global business in the contemporary age, bringing together the most renowned business personalities and economists of the modern era to deliver the statistics, thorough analysis, strategy, and foresight required to make informed business decisions within the global marketplace, providing executives worldwide with the necessary tools to increase productivity, execute effective strategy, and maximise profitability.

CONTACT DETAILS
Peter Green
Head of Production
E: Production@executive-global.com
W: www.executive-global.com


