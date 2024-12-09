Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - Jeff Gowen, Chief Financial Officer, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. ("Wealthsimple" or the "Company"), joined Lara Donaldson, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSX Trust, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate a record-breaking year for the company, which surpassed $20-billion in net deposits in 2024.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ30m7itoWg

As one of Canada's fastest growing and most trusted money management platforms, Wealthsimple offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across managed investing, do-it-yourself trading, cryptocurrency, tax filing, spending and saving. Three million Canadians trust Wealthsimple with over $50-billion in assets. Recently, the Company was valued at $5 billion making it one of Canada's fastest growing and most valuable private technology companies. Wealthsimple was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233023

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange