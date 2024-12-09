EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 2-6 December 2024



Ad-hoc release, 9 December 2024 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 2-6 December 2024 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").



The transactions are part of the second tranche of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.



The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction

date Identifying code

of financial

instrument Total daily

volume

(in number

of shares) Daily weighted

average

purchase

price of shares

(EUR) Market

(MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 02.12.2024

NL0000235190

11,000 147.6640 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 03.12.2024 NL0000235190 80,650 151.5400 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 04.12.2024 NL0000235190 81,052 153.3292 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 05.12.2024 NL0000235190 50,000 153.5907 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 06.12.2024 NL0000235190 42,238 155.6146 XPAR TOTAL 264,940 152.9630

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

rod.stone@airbus.com







