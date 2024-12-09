CMP Recognized by Manage HR Magazine as a Top Outplacement Services Provider

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Career Management Partners (CMP), a trusted leader in career transition services, has been recognized as a top Outplacement services provider by Manage HR Magazine . This award highlights CMP's innovative approach, which blends advanced technology and personalized coaching to deliver exceptional outcomes for organizations and their transitioning employees.

Maryanne Piña, CEO of CMP, shared her thoughts on this milestone: "Our unwavering focus is being the nation's premier Outplacement provider by combining the most contemporary coaches, cutting-edge technology, and a robust range of career support options to meet each candidate where they are and help them get where they want to be."

For over 24 years, CMP has helped companies navigate layoffs and talent redeployment through data-driven tools, career portal technology, and customized programs tailored to each client's unique needs. CMP's client-centric approach, emphasizing flexibility and personalization, ensures seamless transitions, enhanced job-seeking strategies, and higher placement rates for candidates while delivering smoother transitions, improved employee satisfaction, and preserved brand reputations for organizations.

"Our focus on innovation, responsiveness, and unmatched support has made CMP one of the fastest-growing Outplacement firms, both nationally and globally," Joe Frodsham, CMP President added. "Looking ahead, we're excited to expand our presence and introduce new tools to empower more organizations and individuals to succeed during transitions."

To learn more about CMP's award-winning Outplacement services

About CMP

CMP is a talent and transition firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the full talent lifecycle. As a minority and woman owned firm, we provide a diverse lens and unique results with innovative search, assessment, coaching and outplacement solutions.

View the original press release on accesswire.com