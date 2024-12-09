ECU Worldwide, Allcargo Logistics' wholly-owned global subsidiary and a leader in LCL consolidation, has made key strategic appointments to bolster its leadership and streamline organizational efficiency. Jan Kleine-Lasthues joins as Chief Operating Officer, while Stephen Dunn takes on the role of Global Finance Director. These appointments reaffirm ECU Worldwide's commitment to operational excellence, global expansion, and digital transformation.

Both leaders bring over 20 years of experience in international organizations. Jan will focus on operational excellence, enhancing customer satisfaction, and driving digital transformation through technology integration, trade lane strategies, and network optimization. Stephen will lead the finance function globally, driving financial process transformation and positioning the company for its next phase of growth. He will play a pivotal role in strengthening ECU Worldwide's financial strategy.

Welcoming the new leaders, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group, said, "We are delighted to have Jan and Stephen in ECU Worldwide. Jan's extensive experience in the global logistics industry and Stephen's expertise in financial acumen and market dynamics, make them valuable additions to our executive team. Their appointments reflect our commitment to building institutions that excel on a global scale. We warmly welcome them to the Allcargo Group family and wish them great success in their new roles."

Commenting on his appointment, Jan Kleine-Lasthues, Chief Operating Officer, ECU Worldwide, said, "I am honored to join ECU Worldwide, a global leader in LCL consolidation with a legacy of innovation and excellence. I am committed to collaborating with the team to further strengthen our global operations, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. By leveraging technology and optimizing processes, we will deliver exceptional value and strengthen ECU Worldwide's position as a trusted global logistics partner."

Commenting on his appointment, Stephen Dunn, Global Finance Director, ECU Worldwide, saidI am excited to be a part of the executive team of ECU Worldwide. The role gives me a brilliant opportunity to leverage my experience and expertise in aligning financial strategies with business objectives of ECU Worldwide, thus delivering value to all stakeholders. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team of ECU Worldwide to take the organization to the next level of its growth journey."

