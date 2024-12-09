Funding from Export Development Canada Puts Nation's Nuclear Supply Chain to Work for Global New Build Projects

Westinghouse Electric Company welcomes the Letter of Interest (LOI) for US$1.45 billion ($2.02 billion CAD) in financing from Export Development Canada (EDC) to support the AP1000 project to build Poland's first nuclear power plant. Westinghouse helped facilitate the financing for Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe (PEJ), the state-owned company that is responsible for developing the plant at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in Pomerania.

The Westinghouse AP1000® reactor. Courtesy of Georgia Power

"Not only does this financing agreement underscore the important role Canada will play in helping Europe secure and diversify its energy future, but it will also help prepare the nation's nuclear supply chain to support the next AP1000 plant in North America," said Dan Lipman, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems. "We appreciate the close cooperation of the EDC in helping Westinghouse make AP1000 projects a reality for its customers while bringing home economic benefits to Canada."

This announcement demonstrates Westinghouse's deep commitment to Canada's economy by securing work for Canadian firms and trade unions supporting Westinghouse's global fleet of advanced reactors. For each AP1000 unit that is built outside of Canada, Westinghouse could generate almost $1 billion of Canadian dollars in gross domestic product (GDP) through local suppliers.

Owned by Canadian energy powerhouses Brookfield and Cameco, Westinghouse is the only nuclear vendor with a proven, fully operational Generation III+ reactor technology that is ready to be deployed in Canada and generate electricity by as early as 2035. A four-unit AP1000 facility in Canada can power at least three million homes while supporting $28.7 billion Canadian dollars in GDP during construction and $8.1 billion in GDP annually in ongoing operations. The four-unit project would also create 12,000 high-quality full-time Canadian jobs and provide Canadian firms opportunities to support the more than 30 AP1000 units in the pipeline globally.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

