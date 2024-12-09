Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
9 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 674.701p. The highest price paid per share was 679.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 669.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,805,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,948,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
107
671.200
16:03:03
609
671.200
16:03:03
356
671.200
16:03:03
1391
671.200
16:02:02
1298
671.200
15:58:03
187
670.800
15:55:14
1347
670.800
15:55:07
822
669.800
15:50:56
445
669.800
15:50:56
510
670.800
15:49:32
761
670.800
15:49:32
229
671.000
15:46:54
501
671.000
15:46:54
462
671.000
15:46:54
1259
671.800
15:45:26
699
671.600
15:38:37
525
671.600
15:38:37
322
672.600
15:36:54
917
672.600
15:36:54
428
672.400
15:30:54
573
672.400
15:30:54
300
672.400
15:30:54
297
674.200
15:26:54
565
674.200
15:26:54
458
674.200
15:26:54
198
675.200
15:21:54
1149
675.200
15:21:54
1267
674.200
15:18:39
312
674.600
15:15:14
686
674.600
15:15:14
372
674.600
15:15:14
1365
675.200
15:11:04
504
675.200
15:08:37
833
675.200
15:08:37
802
675.200
15:01:59
542
675.200
15:01:59
1072
675.400
14:59:17
245
675.400
14:58:57
1312
676.000
14:55:29
1319
676.200
14:50:33
1343
676.800
14:47:07
99
676.800
14:41:27
1113
676.800
14:41:27
1163
676.800
14:40:27
21
676.400
14:33:51
1321
676.400
14:33:51
393
676.200
14:32:03
441
676.200
14:32:00
435
676.200
14:32:00
1157
676.600
14:26:10
158
676.600
14:26:10
212
676.800
14:22:00
212
676.800
14:22:00
852
676.800
14:22:00
260
677.400
14:20:15
1116
677.400
14:19:55
3
676.600
14:18:26
120
676.600
14:17:25
9
676.400
14:10:14
353
676.400
14:10:14
805
676.400
14:10:14
1162
675.400
14:03:34
167
675.400
14:03:34
362
675.400
14:02:47
581
675.400
14:02:47
335
675.400
14:01:54
1025
674.800
13:53:52
282
674.800
13:53:52
975
674.800
13:45:33
290
674.800
13:45:31
1322
675.000
13:40:19
1232
675.000
13:32:32
341
675.000
13:28:16
1028
675.000
13:28:16
588
675.400
13:20:28
598
675.400
13:20:17
286
675.400
13:10:14
835
675.400
13:10:14
76
675.400
13:10:14
365
675.200
13:01:38
766
675.200
13:01:38
1131
675.200
12:54:46
1326
674.800
12:41:20
1131
675.000
12:35:25
1354
675.600
12:24:21
1315
675.600
12:15:38
1355
674.000
12:05:34
679
673.800
11:59:04
443
673.800
11:59:04
1216
673.400
11:55:46
1305
673.200
11:47:36
1319
672.600
11:41:57
16
672.200
11:39:21
948
673.000
11:28:00
211
673.000
11:28:00
1313
672.400
11:21:10
1252
672.000
11:10:56
1120
673.000
10:59:04
1187
671.600
10:54:54
1312
673.800
10:52:43
828
673.800
10:40:32
460
673.800
10:40:32
1300
674.800
10:36:32
1338
674.400
10:25:45
865
674.800
10:25:30
510
674.800
10:25:30
1287
674.800
10:16:36
327
675.200
10:04:07
952
675.200
10:04:07
186
674.400
09:57:03
1134
674.400
09:57:03
1155
674.800
09:51:54
161
674.800
09:51:54
868
675.400
09:48:03
263
675.400
09:48:03
1232
675.400
09:45:46
1237
675.800
09:40:36
1142
674.400
09:36:53
390
673.600
09:32:35
777
673.600
09:32:35
1123
673.200
09:32:12
1117
673.200
09:32:12
26
673.400
09:30:03
1201
672.800
09:15:13
779
673.600
09:07:09
407
673.600
09:07:05
1144
674.400
09:00:57
1144
675.200
08:54:51
515
675.800
08:48:20
845
675.800
08:48:20
1318
676.000
08:42:18
1140
676.200
08:41:49
1198
675.800
08:40:04
1267
675.400
08:31:17
1350
676.800
08:25:14
287
677.400
08:21:29
860
677.400
08:20:14
425
678.600
08:18:28
919
678.600
08:18:28
1116
678.600
08:15:15
271
678.200
08:08:40
1000
678.200
08:08:40
818
679.200
08:05:48
525
679.200
08:05:48
1000
679.600
08:05:46
312
679.600
08:05:46