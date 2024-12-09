Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
09.12.2024 18:01 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

9 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 674.701p. The highest price paid per share was 679.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 669.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,805,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,948,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

107

671.200

16:03:03

609

671.200

16:03:03

356

671.200

16:03:03

1391

671.200

16:02:02

1298

671.200

15:58:03

187

670.800

15:55:14

1347

670.800

15:55:07

822

669.800

15:50:56

445

669.800

15:50:56

510

670.800

15:49:32

761

670.800

15:49:32

229

671.000

15:46:54

501

671.000

15:46:54

462

671.000

15:46:54

1259

671.800

15:45:26

699

671.600

15:38:37

525

671.600

15:38:37

322

672.600

15:36:54

917

672.600

15:36:54

428

672.400

15:30:54

573

672.400

15:30:54

300

672.400

15:30:54

297

674.200

15:26:54

565

674.200

15:26:54

458

674.200

15:26:54

198

675.200

15:21:54

1149

675.200

15:21:54

1267

674.200

15:18:39

312

674.600

15:15:14

686

674.600

15:15:14

372

674.600

15:15:14

1365

675.200

15:11:04

504

675.200

15:08:37

833

675.200

15:08:37

802

675.200

15:01:59

542

675.200

15:01:59

1072

675.400

14:59:17

245

675.400

14:58:57

1312

676.000

14:55:29

1319

676.200

14:50:33

1343

676.800

14:47:07

99

676.800

14:41:27

1113

676.800

14:41:27

1163

676.800

14:40:27

21

676.400

14:33:51

1321

676.400

14:33:51

393

676.200

14:32:03

441

676.200

14:32:00

435

676.200

14:32:00

1157

676.600

14:26:10

158

676.600

14:26:10

212

676.800

14:22:00

212

676.800

14:22:00

852

676.800

14:22:00

260

677.400

14:20:15

1116

677.400

14:19:55

3

676.600

14:18:26

120

676.600

14:17:25

9

676.400

14:10:14

353

676.400

14:10:14

805

676.400

14:10:14

1162

675.400

14:03:34

167

675.400

14:03:34

362

675.400

14:02:47

581

675.400

14:02:47

335

675.400

14:01:54

1025

674.800

13:53:52

282

674.800

13:53:52

975

674.800

13:45:33

290

674.800

13:45:31

1322

675.000

13:40:19

1232

675.000

13:32:32

341

675.000

13:28:16

1028

675.000

13:28:16

588

675.400

13:20:28

598

675.400

13:20:17

286

675.400

13:10:14

835

675.400

13:10:14

76

675.400

13:10:14

365

675.200

13:01:38

766

675.200

13:01:38

1131

675.200

12:54:46

1326

674.800

12:41:20

1131

675.000

12:35:25

1354

675.600

12:24:21

1315

675.600

12:15:38

1355

674.000

12:05:34

679

673.800

11:59:04

443

673.800

11:59:04

1216

673.400

11:55:46

1305

673.200

11:47:36

1319

672.600

11:41:57

16

672.200

11:39:21

948

673.000

11:28:00

211

673.000

11:28:00

1313

672.400

11:21:10

1252

672.000

11:10:56

1120

673.000

10:59:04

1187

671.600

10:54:54

1312

673.800

10:52:43

828

673.800

10:40:32

460

673.800

10:40:32

1300

674.800

10:36:32

1338

674.400

10:25:45

865

674.800

10:25:30

510

674.800

10:25:30

1287

674.800

10:16:36

327

675.200

10:04:07

952

675.200

10:04:07

186

674.400

09:57:03

1134

674.400

09:57:03

1155

674.800

09:51:54

161

674.800

09:51:54

868

675.400

09:48:03

263

675.400

09:48:03

1232

675.400

09:45:46

1237

675.800

09:40:36

1142

674.400

09:36:53

390

673.600

09:32:35

777

673.600

09:32:35

1123

673.200

09:32:12

1117

673.200

09:32:12

26

673.400

09:30:03

1201

672.800

09:15:13

779

673.600

09:07:09

407

673.600

09:07:05

1144

674.400

09:00:57

1144

675.200

08:54:51

515

675.800

08:48:20

845

675.800

08:48:20

1318

676.000

08:42:18

1140

676.200

08:41:49

1198

675.800

08:40:04

1267

675.400

08:31:17

1350

676.800

08:25:14

287

677.400

08:21:29

860

677.400

08:20:14

425

678.600

08:18:28

919

678.600

08:18:28

1116

678.600

08:15:15

271

678.200

08:08:40

1000

678.200

08:08:40

818

679.200

08:05:48

525

679.200

08:05:48

1000

679.600

08:05:46

312

679.600

08:05:46


© 2024 PR Newswire
