Unisys Corporation: Unisys Awarded Gold Award for 2024 Best Customer Experience Practice

Unisys demonstrates its leadership in customer experience for the third year in a row by being awarded the prestigious Gold in the 2024 Best Customer Experience Annual Awards by the European Contact Centre and Customer Support Association (ECCCSA).

LONDON and BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has won the Gold Award at the 2024 European Contact Center and Customer Service Awards for its outstanding customer experience practices.

Unisys' Digital Workplace Solutions global service delivery team received recognition for optimizing client experiences through innovative technology and personalized services. The team's proactive approach and consistent excellence have enabled them to deliver high-quality customer service over the years.

In addition to winning the gold award, Unisys was a finalist in three other categories, including "Best Customer Service Team," "Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year," and "Best Cross-Functional Collaboration."

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Gold Award from the 2024 European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, who consistently strive to enhance and evolve customer experiences through innovative technology and personalized services. In a highly competitive market, we are proud to lead the way in customer experiences and look forward to driving new standards in the industry," said Patrycja Sobera, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Workplace Solutions business unit at Unisys.

In 2023, Unisys also claimed two wins from the ECCCSA, receiving the Silver Award for "Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year" and the Bronze Award for "Best Customer Experience (Large Team)."

The 2024 European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in customer service and contact center operations. Held in London, the official award ceremony brought together industry leaders, emerging talents, and innovators from 44 countries, recognizing accomplishments across 30 rigorously judged categories.

Now in its 24th year, the ECCCSA continues to set a benchmark for excellence in the industry, showcasing resilience, innovation, and dedication to customer service. Receiving these accolades reaffirms Unisys' commitment to optimizing digital workplace experiences by consistently delivering comprehensive, high-quality customer experience.

The ECCCSA winners were announced on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Visit the ECCCSA website for more information on the award program and the complete list of 2024 winners. To learn more about how Unisys can help you optimize your digital workplace, visit Digital Workplace Solutions.

