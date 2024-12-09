Regulatory News:

Today, in Paris, 18 months after the announcement of the partnership between the French group Orano and the Chinese group XTC New Energy, a further step forward has been taken on the project with the creation of two joint ventures for the production of EV battery components (CAM and PCAM).

The creation of these two joint ventures as part of a project to be known as Neomat, officially seals the desire of the two partners to join forces to develop an efficient and integrated industrial platform at Dunkirk in France.

These joint ventures to be known as Neomat CAM and Neomat PCAM will provide the supporting framework for the construction projects for the two plants. The plan is for Neomat CAM, the Cathode Active Materials manufacturing plant, and Neomat PCAM, the Precursor Cathode Active Material production plant, to be deployed on the site allocated by the Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque (GPMD), in the municipalities of Gravelines and Loon-Plage.

This step in the project is being taken in addition to the ongoing consultation already in progress, ahead of the public inquiry expected in the spring of 2025 and with a view to securing the order book for the future facility from gigafactories located in Europe, all prior steps to any potential future investment decisions.

According to Philippe Hatron, Director of Orano's Batteries program and member of the Boards of Directors of the two joint ventures: "This is another step forward in our partnership which strengthens the organization of the project. We are hereby confirming our desire to pool our expertise and know-how together to help to develop a competitive industrial value chain in battery materials in Dunkirk in the Hauts de France region to serve the European electric vehicle industry over the long term".

For Michael LIU, CEO of Neomat CAM: "Since May 2023 and the decision to build a joint battery materials manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, teams from our two groups have been working in close collaboration, combining experience and knowledge in their respective domains to complete major milestones. At the same time, our project has received the support of the French government, the Hauts-de-France Region and the Communauté Urbaine de Dunkerque. In addition, local residents have on numerous occasions expressed their interest in and support for the location chosen for our joint venture project. This further strengthens us in our desire to contribute to the development of the European electric vehicle industry and to the circular economy strategy in this new phase of our partnership"

At the same time, Orano is continuing to examine and study its project for a plant to recycle materials contained in electric vehicle batteries in order to reuse them in new components. Works on the future recycling plant, which would be located on the same industrial site in Dunkirk, are planned to commence in around 2027. This project is based on an innovative process, which is currently being tested, developed at the Center for Innovation in Extractive Metallurgy (Centre d'Innovation en Métallurgie Extractive CIME) on Orano's site at Bessines-sur-Gartempe (Nouvelle-Aquitaine).

For Guillaume Dureau, Orano's Senior Executive Vice President of Engineering, R&D, Innovation and New Activities: "The ambition of the deployment of the three CAM, PCAM and recycling plants is to contribute to the development of a value chain for the production and recycling of electric vehicle batteries in France, as well as to French sovereignty in the manufacturing of critical materials for batteries. Our priority is to set out a development plan that meets the expectations of the market, then to bring this plan to fruition and oversee the future steps in its development".

For Long JIANG, General Manager of XTC New Energy: "The XTC New Energy and Orano project is an important illustration of the deepening cooperation between China and France in the field of sustainable development, combining the two countries' cutting-edge technologies in research and the production of materials for new forms of mobility. We remain confident in the development of the electric vehicle industry in Europe. XTC New Energy wishes to continue to work together with the Orano group to contribute to the long-term development of the low-carbon energy industry in Europe".

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About XTC New Energy

XTC New Energy is a Chinese group and a major player in its market for the supply of materials for electric vehicles. With 30 years of experience in R&D, production and engineering in the field of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries, the group has 2 R&D centers, 8 production sites, and 9 branches and subsidiaries with nearly 5,000 employees worldwide. XTC New Energy has a clear customer structure, occupying a leading position with a solid reputation on the global digital appliance and electric vehicle markets.

The group's ambition is to grow its international competitiveness in the new energy materials industry by providing advanced solutions contributing to the objective of carbon neutrality.

