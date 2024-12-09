

From left: EE Times/EDN Asia Editor Stephen Las Marias, Himax Optoelectronics Co-founder and CEO Wu Bingchang, Power Semiconductor Chairman Huang Chongren, EE Times/EDN Taiwan General Manager Wu Chongyi, National Development Commission Deputy Chairman Zhan Fangguan, Dr. Chenming Hu, Qiu Zhenxiang, former CEO of Nangang IC Design Incubation Center, Jiang Xuzheng, special consultant of the Institute of Green Energy and Environment of ITRI, Liao Ronghuang, leader of ITRIs Industrial Service Center



TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Dec 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The premier annual event for Taiwan and Asia's electronics industry, EE Awards Asia 2024, took center stage on December 5 at the GRAND HILAI TAIPEI. Organized by ASPENCORE's Taiwan/Asia team, representing the globally influential EE Times and EDN brands, this fourth edition of the EE Awards Asia continues to advance its mission: "Shaping the Future with the Electronics Industry; Transforming the World with Engineers!" The event gathered professionals from industry, academia, and research across the region to celebrate outstanding achievements and honor the innovators behind the electronics sector-the engineers, or "EE Professionals."This year's EE Awards Asia attracted over 400 submissions from nearly 170 companies worldwide, competing across 36 categories, including Company Awards, Product Awards, Technology Platform Awards, Innovation Awards, and Analyst Awards. Since online voting opened in early August, the event has engaged nearly 10,000 readers from Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting a strong and enthusiastic response.Grace Wu, General Manager of EE Times/EDN Taiwan for the Asia-Pacific region, stated: "Through this event, we aim to connect the local industry with global technology communities, inspire the next generation of engineers and attract talent to the electronics sector, while fostering a platform for technical exchange and knowledge transfer. Just as Chinese Taipei national baseball team showcased resilience to win the WBSC Premier12 championship and making the world see Taiwan, ASPENCORE will continue to elevate Taiwan & Asia electronics industry on the global stage through EE Awards Asia."Honoring Excellence: Celebrated Leaders and InnovatorsThe Executive of the Year and Outstanding EE Professional awards, selected by ASPENCORE's global editorial team, remain the most prestigious highlights each year. These accolades recognize leaders and engineers who have driven industry progress and technological innovation.This year's Executive of the Year was presented to Frank Huang, Chairman of PSMC, and Jordan Wu, CEO of Himax Technologies. Under Huang's visionary leadership, PSMC was successfully transformed into a foundry, restoring the company to glory. He also pioneered PSMC's entry into the challenging Indian market, expanding Taiwan's semiconductor presence. Meanwhile, Wu's keen market insights have positioned Himax as a global leader in automotive displays and AIoT, earning a spot among the top 10 IC design companies worldwide in 2021. Both leaders exemplify excellence in guiding teams to achieve technological breakthroughs and market success.The Outstanding EE Professional award was conferred on two renowned innovators in the field of R&D. Dr. Chenming Hu, an Academician of Academia Sinica and Honorary Professor at UC Berkeley, is celebrated as the "Foreseer of Microelectronics" for his pioneering contributions to 3D FinFET technology, pushing the boundaries of semiconductor innovation. Similarly, Dr. Kai-Sheng Chou, CEO of MEET International, leveraged his deep expertise in wireless communication, fiber optics, and networking protocols to build a successful electronic testing equipment manufacturing company. Their groundbreaking contributions set a high standard for engineering excellence and industry development.Announcing the Winners of EE Awards Asia 2024The Corporate Awards recognized outstanding companies in automotive electronics, AIoT, and electronic components distribution, while the Product Awards spotlighted the most favored ICs, products, and solutions across categories such as RF/Wireless, MCU/Driver IC, Power Management IC/Semiconductors, EDA, IP/Processors, Memory, Security, Test & Measurement (T&M), Sensors, AI, Passive Components, and Development Kits.The Innovation Awards highlighted the most promising startups and innovation/R&D teams. This year also introduced new categories, including Analyst Awards and Technology Platforms Awards for Smart Manufacturing, Cybersecurity, AI, Cloud Computing, and Networking. These new additions provided an opportunity to recognize the year's best tools and platforms as chosen by engineering professionals.The award-winning entries across Corporate, Product, Innovation, and Technology Platform categories reflect the hottest industry trends and company strengths. This year's surveys revealed AI as a dominant force across industries, with RISC-V and 3D IC technology garnering significant attention. Additionally, AI PCs, Edge AI, and Generative AI emerged as the most discussed and impactful innovations in the electronics sector.Fostering Innovation and Celebrating AchievementsThe 2024 EE Awards Asia series has concluded successfully, thanks to the enthusiastic participation of engineers from Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region. Special appreciation goes to the industry partners for their strong support, including Cadence, GigaDevice, MEET International, MetaAge, Mouser Electronics, MSquare Technology, Nuvoton Technology, NXP, Texas Instruments (TI), TUV NORD Taiwan, and Vicinity Technologies.We eagerly look forward to the 2025 edition, where we will continue to celebrate technological innovation and collaborative achievements. For the complete list of winners and technical highlights, please refer to the attachment at the end of this article and join us in recognizing the brilliance of the 2024 EE Awards Asia!EE Awards Asia official website: https://site.eettaiwan.com/events/eeaward2024/index.htmlEE Master Forum: https://site.eettaiwan.com/events/eeaward2024/summit.htmlAbout AspenCoreAspenCore is a unique collection of brands and products that have set the standard in meeting the demands of today's engineers.We reach over 15 million technologists, designers, engineers, and managers. About AspenCoreAspenCore is a unique collection of brands and products that have set the standard in meeting the demands of today's engineers.We reach over 15 million technologists, designers, engineers, and managers. We connect this electronics community to reliable news, authoritative analysis, industry trends, and daily information on new technology.Our brands include EE Times, Electronic Products, EPSNews, ESM China, IoT Times, Power Electronics News, EDN, EEWeb, Electro Schematics, Elektroda.pl, Embedded.com, Planet Analog, and more.