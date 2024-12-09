Franklin Templeton Recognized in Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management in 2024

Specialist investment managers Brandywine Global, Clarion Partners and ClearBridge Investments also recognized as best employers in industry

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Franklin Templeton and three of its specialist investment managers were recognized in the 2024 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments. Franklin Templeton was included in the Super Employers category for those with 1,000+ employees, while Brandywine Global, Clarion Partners and ClearBridge Investments were included in the Large Employers category for those with 100 to 499 employees.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 13th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"We are truly honored to be named once again as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments," said Jenny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton. "Franklin Templeton's culture is based on three C's -- Client-centric focus, Collaboration to achieve the best results and Continuous improvement. I'm incredibly proud to lead such talented and dedicated employees who live these ideals every day."

"We are committed to developing employee programs that encourage dialogue, build trust and recognize achievements, with an over-arching goal to cultivate an inclusive, values-driven environment," said Penny Alexander, Franklin Templeton's Chief Human Resources Officer.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.'

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 13th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2024 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights," said P&I President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

For a complete list of the 2024 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2024

Franklin Templeton did not pay an entry fee for the program.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 51-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

