DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy launches Charwood Innovation, the first French R&D center dedicated to pyrogasification

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy launches Charwood Innovation, the first French R&D center dedicated to pyrogasification 09-Dec-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, December 9, 2024 Charwood Energy launches Charwood Innovation, the first French R&D center dedicated to pyrogasification Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering energy from biomass, is announcing the launch of Charwood Innovation, the first French R&D center dedicated to pyrogasification. The new center affirms Charwood Energy's leadership in the energy transition. Located at the company's 3,500 m2 Colpo site in Brittany, Charwood Innovation stands as a major step forward in the development of sustainable energy solutions. The result of 18 years' experience in biomass recovery, the center will be used to carry out studies on the compatibility of pyrogasification technology with various biofuels for public and private players. The tests performed at the 218 kWth demonstration unit will serve to validate project feasibility through a testing and analysis process together with budget calculations. Implemented by Charwood Innovation's multidisciplinary teams, the offering also includes several modules to train teams in this new technology aimed at reducing their carbon footprint and benefit from the latest processes available in the field of sustainable energy. Adrien Haller, Founder and Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy, said: "We are looking forward to rolling out the new offering, underpinned by our know-how in recovering energy from biomass for industrial companies and local authorities. Our technical and administrative teams are tasked with completing an end-to-end project and have all the knowledge required to meet the challenges of new energy mixes." Next publication: FY 2024 business activity, February 26, 2025, after market close. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs Contacts SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN CHARWOOD ENERGY Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy_Charwood Innovation_vFINAL

=------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2047247 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2047247 09-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2047247&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)