Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
09.12.24
08:19 Uhr
2,800 Euro
+0,020
+0,72 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.12.2024 18:31 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy launches Charwood Innovation, the first French R&D center dedicated to pyrogasification

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy launches Charwood Innovation, the first French R&D center dedicated to pyrogasification 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy launches Charwood Innovation, the first French R&D center dedicated to 
pyrogasification 
09-Dec-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, December 9, 2024 
 
 
Charwood Energy launches Charwood Innovation, the first French R&D center dedicated to pyrogasification 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering 
energy from biomass, is announcing the launch of Charwood Innovation, the first French R&D center dedicated to 
pyrogasification. The new center affirms Charwood Energy's leadership in the energy transition. 
Located at the company's 3,500 m2 Colpo site in Brittany, Charwood Innovation stands as a major step forward in the 
development of sustainable energy solutions. The result of 18 years' experience in biomass recovery, the center will be 
used to carry out studies on the compatibility of pyrogasification technology with various biofuels for public and 
private players. 
The tests performed at the 218 kWth demonstration unit will serve to validate project feasibility through a testing and 
analysis process together with budget calculations. 
Implemented by Charwood Innovation's multidisciplinary teams, the offering also includes several modules to train teams 
in this new technology aimed at reducing their carbon footprint and benefit from the latest processes available in the 
field of sustainable energy. 
 
Adrien Haller, Founder and Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy, said: "We are looking forward to rolling out the new 
offering, underpinned by our know-how in recovering energy from biomass for industrial companies and local authorities. 
Our technical and administrative teams are tasked with completing an end-to-end project and have all the knowledge 
required to meet the challenges of new energy mixes." 
 
 
Next publication: FY 2024 business activity, February 26, 2025, after market close. 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations      Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
               33 (0)1 56 88 11 22      33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy_Charwood Innovation_vFINAL 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2047247 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2047247 09-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2047247&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2024 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.