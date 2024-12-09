Vadzo Imaging: Vadzo Launches Falcon-234CGA: AR0234 Global Shutter Autofocus USB 3.2 Gen1 Camera

Autofocus Camera | Global Shutter Sensor | Dynamic ROI Autofocus & Auto Exposure | Replaceable M12 Lens | Onsemi AR0234 | 2MP Resolution | UVC Plug and Play | USB3.2 Gen1 Interface | Also available in MIPI, GMSL2 and FPD Link III Interfaces

Vadzo Imaging is proud to announce the launch of Falcon-234CGA USB3.2 Gen1 UVC Camera. This state-of-the-art AR0234 Global Shutter Autofocus USB 3.2 Gen1 UVC Camera, combining global shutter imaging, dynamic ROI autofocus capabilities, and superior low-light sensitivity, is tailored to meet the demanding requirements of autonomous robotics, autonomous guided vehicles, drones, retail analytics, machine vision, smart surveillance, kiosks and digital signages, and other applications requiring high-precision imaging.

The Falcon-234CGA supports YUV422 and MJPEG video formats, with image capture in BMP and JPEG. Its global shutter eliminates rolling-shutter artifacts during high-speed object capture, while its low-light sensitivity ensures excellent performance in challenging lighting environments.

Technology Behind the Falcon-234CGA USB Camera

The Falcon-234CGA features a 1/2.6" AR0234 CMOS sensor with a pixel size of 3.0 µm, with a maximum resolution of 2MP (1920 x 1200). Its global shutter technology ensures motion blur-free images, making it ideal for high-speed application. The camera's USB 3.0 UVC Type-C interface backward compatibility with USB 2.0.

Key Features Include:

Focus Type: Centered Auto-Focus, Dynamic ROI Autofocus, and Software Controlled Focus.

Advanced AF Controls : Dynamic ROI Autofocus, AF Pass/Fail Status,

Lens Variants : 32° DFOV S-Mount lens option, coupled with VCM-based autofocus.

Video Streaming Capabilities : 1080p@60fps, 720p@90fps, VGA@120fps.

Durable Design : Operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C in a compact 32mm x 32mm form factor.

Other Controls: Dynamic Auto-Exposure, AE Pass/Fail Status, AWB, Digital PTZ.

Market Potential & Industry Impact: Versatile Applications Across Key Sectors

The Falcon-234CGA camera showcases remarkable adaptability, making it a valuable solution for multiple industries. Its advanced features unlock significant opportunities across the following sectors:

Robotics & Drones - Revolutionizing automation processes, the camera is perfectly suited for object scanning, document digitization, optical character recognition (OCR), and obstacle detection, enabling high precision and efficiency in robotic systems. Smart Surveillance - With features like low-light sensitivity, global shutter, dynamic ROI autofocus, the camera is built for applications such as ALPR systems, smart parking solutions and pedestrian safety monitoring. Kiosks and Digital Signages - Enhancing kiosk efficiency, the camera excels in applications such as document scanning, barcode reading, OCR, and facial recognition, and demography analysis.

Superior Quality with a Competitive Price Range

Our latest product delivers top-notch quality and performance, available at a competitive starting price of just $295 per unit. For bulk orders, we offer an even more attractive unit price of $190 for quantities of 1,000 units or more. This ensures you receive exceptional value while maintaining the superior features and reliability you expect.

Experience the Industry's Best Autofocus Global Shutter High Performance USB Cameras.

About Vadzo's Falcon USB3.2 Gen1 Cameras:

Our Falcon Series offers a complete range of UVC compliant USB3.2 Gen 1 USB cameras, with resolution ranging from 2MP to 20MP along with the options for autofocus, fixed focus, rolling shutter, global shutter and HDR cameras. The falcon series caters to wide range of applications in medical, retail, robotics, automation, smart cities, etc.

Source: Vadzo Imaging

