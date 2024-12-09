Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS.UN) (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06882 per Class A unit and US$0.06317 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before December 30, 2024, to unitholders of record on December 16, 2024.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

