Montag, 09.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 19:26 Uhr
Apirone Announces Updates to WooCommerce Plugin



TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Apirone, the provider of crypto processing solutions, is excited to announce a series of significant updates to its WooCommerce plugin. These improvements are part of the company's continued commitment to providing seamless and secure payment solutions for online merchants. The latest enhancements aim to streamline operations and increase user reliability within the crypto payment ecosystem.

Key features of the latest WooCommerce Plugin update:

  1. Integration of the official Apirone SDK PHP library. The plugin now utilizes the official Apirone SDK PHP library, ensuring merchants benefit from enhanced compatibility and more robust integration with the core services. This move provides a more stable and efficient coding framework, allowing developers to better leverage the plugin for their business needs.

  2. New official invoice design. The update introduces a refreshed, invoice design that aligns with the existing used in the Apirone unified form. This new look improves user experience by presenting transaction details more clearly and adding a layer of credibility and professionalism for merchant transactions.

  3. Enhanced plugin settings with separated networks and tokens. In response to user feedback, the plugin's settings page has been upgraded to feature separated networks and tokens. Users need to enter only a TRON address and add ticks for tokens they want to use along with this network and not fulfill all the forms as had been done before. This change simplifies configuration, which provides merchants with greater flexibility and more control over which networks and tokens are active for payments.

Commitment to development and ongoing updates

At Apirone, innovation and user satisfaction are at the forefront. The company places significant emphasis on development, with plugin updates remaining a high-priority direction. These enhancements reflect the company's dedication to staying ahead of industry standards and continuously improving its products to meet the evolving needs of merchants and their customers.

Apirone provides merchants with secure, user-friendly, and cutting-edge tools to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. Through consistent innovation and customer-focused development, Apirone aims to simplify crypto payments and empower businesses to operate globally.

Media Contact Information:

Anton Shindyapin
PR-manager
+7 962 622-10-26
Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Tartu mnt 67/1-13b, 10115 Estonia

SOURCE: Apirone



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
